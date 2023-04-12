Local business owner Pete Monahan wants to give people another reason to visit the west side of Gettysburg.
Monahan, owner and general manager at Federal Pointe Inn, is purchasing Dunlap’s Restaurant, 90 Buford Ave., Gettysburg, for an undisclosed amount. The official transfer is set for May 1, according to Monahan.
His award-winning boutique hotel, located at 75 Springs Ave., Gettysburg, is a short walk across a parking lot to Dunlap’s Restaurant.
“It’s important to thank Ruth and Barry Dunlap for their years of community service and for being a great neighbor of Federal Pointe Inn,” Monahan said.
Dunlap’s Restaurant has served breakfast, lunch, and dinner every day since 1999, according to the business’s website.
Monahan’s restaurant will debut a new name, General Buford’s Kitchen, and will be leased to business partners Christian Walling and Thomas Kelly. Walling currently owns a food truck known as The Lucky Truck, according to Monahan.
Dunlap’s Restaurant has been working with the partners of General Buford’s Kitchen, Monahan said.
“It will be a seamless transition. We are going to keep the same employees,” Monahan said. “Everyone who wants to stay will have a job.”
Breakfast and lunch will be similar to what Dunlap’s has offered, in addition to new menu items, Monahan said. Dinner will differ with a steakhouse menu, he said.
“General Buford’s Kitchen will kick it up a notch for dinner,” Monahan said.
Ruth and Barry are retiring and moving to Texas, so they approached him and offered to sell the restaurant, said Monahan.
“I am part of the community,” Monahan said. “I was born and raised here. Dunlap’s has always been a spot the community would congregate to.”
Monahan said he did not want to see that go away.
Another reason he sought to purchase Dunlap’s was “to make sure I protect my investment of Federal Pointe Inn,” Monahan said.
Monahan, who has owned the hotel for 11 years, never thought he would take over a restaurant in his career.
From hotel guests and visitors to community members, he is looking forward to “giving people a new place to go with the same staff.”
Monahan had been talking with the business partners about an opportunity to do food at the Pointe Pub, which operates out of the hotel.
“That sort of transitioned into buying Dunlap’s and having them do food there at that location,” Monahan said.
The pub at the hotel “is not open that long,” according to Monahan.
Patrons will have the option to stop in the pub to buy a bottle of wine or six-pack of beer to take to General Buford’s Kitchen since it will be bring-your-own-bottle (BYOB), he said.
Along with Dunlap’s, Monahan also plans to convert the carriage house building into an antiques and collectibles shop, which he hopes to open in the summer.
Monahan is passionate about antiques and enjoys collecting furniture and artwork.
“Since I was a little kid, I used to go to auctions with my mother,” Monahan said. “I started collecting at a very young age.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.