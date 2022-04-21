Five of nine Republican gubernatorial candidates took part in a debate Tuesday at Gettysburg College.
Present were state Senate President Jake Corman of Centre County, Montgomery County Commissioner Joe Gale, political strategist Charlie Gerow, former U.S. Rep. Melissa Hart, and surgeon Nche Zama.
Some participants lashed out at State Sen. Doug Mastriano, R-33, who represents Adams and parts of surrounding counties, and three other candidates who were not present.
The absent four “demanded a partisan moderator,” according to Spotlight PA, one of the event’s sponsors. Also not present were candidates Lou Barletta, Bill McSwain, and Dave White.
Candidates shouldn’t need a “safe space,” and asked how those who won’t debate fellow Republicans will be able to face the lone Democratic candidate, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, said Gerow.
Candidates should have “the courage to actually face journalists in public,” Corman said.
Posing questions during the 90-minute event were journalists Ivey DeJesus of PennLive and Scott LaMar and Scott Blanchard, both of WITF.
Most of the candidates called for the state to invest its federal American Rescue Plan funds in infrastructure such as roads and bridges.
The state shouldn’t spend money just because it has it, said Gale, adding he would “give it right back to sleepy Joe Biden.”
Funds should be given to Pennsylvanians in the form of a tax credit, said Gerow. He and Corman called for a temporary rollback of the fuel tax. Zama called for investments in broadband internet access and women and children’s health.
Zama called for better management of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. Corman and Hart rejected subjecting more roads or bridges to tolls. Gale and Hart said wage minimums should no longer be applied to infrastructure contracts.
Hart called for fuel tax changes since electric vehicles use none, and called for “no more new construction” of roads and bridges until funding is secure.
All five called for public school reforms centering on increased choice for parents and decreased local property taxes.
Zama lamented “zip code disease” that permits a wide funding disparity among schools in rich and poor areas.
Schools are asked to do too much, such as addressing mental health issues, said Hart.
All said girl and women athletes should not have to compete against transgender athletes. Corman said there is “a way to find fairness.”
The candidates opposed recent election law changes to allow no-excuse absentee voting and drop-off boxes for ballots. Most blamed those reforms for uncertainty about elections among some voters.
Anyone who voted for the Act 77 voting changes “is part of the problem,” Gale said.
Corman said he and other Republicans voted for the changes to expand voting but claimed Gov. Tom Wolf undermined election security.
All five candidates said they are opponents of abortion. Gale and Zama said they would not permit abortion in cases of rape or incest. “It’s still an innocent baby,” Zama said.
The candidates all called for greater use of Pennsylvania’s natural resources to spur economic activity and independence from foreign energy sources.
“Drill, baby, drill,” Gerow said.
Gale called for “pipelines all across Pennsylvania.”
“Small-town manufacturing can return only if energy is affordable,” Hart said.
Gerow said he would sign a bill to legalize recreational marijuana. The others said the opposite, with some calling marijuana a “gateway drug.”
All rejected the idea that legal guns are the cause of criminal violence. Most expressed support for police and rejected reducing police funding. Gale linked racial justice demonstrations to urban violence. Corman claimed no one was held accountable for illegal behavior during demonstrations.
If municipalities without their own police were to be charged for relying on Pennsylvania State Police troopers, as some have proposed, Corman said big cities should pay more than rural areas that have little crime.
Gale said he represents “young blood” and “the future of conservatism in Pennsylvania,” whom the Republican establishment “can’t control.”
Gerow said he is a businessman and patriot who rejects big government and big spending. He said he worked for years for President Ronald Reagan and is now vice-chairman of the American Conservative Union. He also said he formerly taught business courses at Gettysburg College.
Hart said she can win in November because she has a record of winning in Democratic districts, and her experience as a state senator and member of Congress have prepared her to reform government. “I know where to go to fix it,” she said. Her experience as a private attorney has grounded her in the realities of small businesses, she said.
As a physician, Zama said he is used to life-or-death situations, and “Pennsylvania needs a doctor.” He said he also has a management degree and can use it to take Pennsylvania to “excellence.”
Corman said he has the backing of the state Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) and there is no one he would rather have on his side. The FOP announced its support of Corman just hours before the Tuesday debate, according to a release from that organization.
About 40 audience members gathered in the College Union Building Ballroom. Attendance was limited due to coronavirus concerns. Pennsylvania Cable Network broadcast the event.
In addition to Spotlight PA, event sponsors were the Eisenhower Institute at Gettysburg College, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Trib Total Media, PennLive/The Patriot-News, and WITF.
The primary is set for May 17. State statue prevents Tom Wolf from seeking another term.
