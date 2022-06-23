About 25 firefighters responded to a fire that started during a thunderstorm in Cumberland Township on Wednesday at 3:52 p.m., according to officials.
The cause of the fire at 754 Black Horse Tavern Road will be determined on Thursday by the Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal, according to Gettysburg Fire Chief Larry Weikert.
“It could have possibly been a lightning strike, but it’s not confirmed,” Weikert said.
The homeowner, who was at home at the time, heard “a loud bang” before the fire started, he said.
The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesday for Adams County, along with many areas across the state.
The fire started in the right-side wall of the home and was in the ceiling of the basement, according to Weikert.
“These are the hard ones. We have to tear up the walls to find it,” Weikert said.
The homeowners could still reside at the property since there was “minimal damage to the living area,” Weikert said. Most of the damage is in the basement of the home, according to Weikert.
There were no injuries as a result of the fire, said Weikert.
Siding and insulation were pulled off on the right side of the home. Heavy smoke was around the home while firefighters were at the scene.
In addition to Gettysburg Fire Department, agencies called to the scene included Cumberland Township Police Department, Adams Regional Emergency Medical Services (EMS), Fairfield Fire & EMS, Barlow Volunteer Fire Company, Bendersville Community Fire Company, Greenmount Community Fire Company, Cashtown Community Fire Department, and Arendtsville Community Fire Department, according to Adams County Department of Emergency Services.
