A Chambersburg woman died and nine people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on icy roads in Franklin Township Saturday afternoon.
Aquazha T. Climons, 24, was at the wheel of an eastbound 2019 Chevrolet Traverse that went out of control on a curve in the 6500 block of Chambersburg Road (US Route 30), crossing into the westbound lane into the path of an oncoming 2017 Dodge Journey, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
The Dodge was unable to avoid colliding with the Chevrolet, said police.
“Roadway conditions were a factor,” police said.
Climons was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police and Adams County Chief Deputy Coroner Francis Dutrow.
“There were four children and one other adult” in the vehicle driven by Climons, said Dutrow, who thought they were all from Chambersburg.
“The four pediatric patients were taken to Hershey Medical Center. The adult was taken to Holy Spirit Hospital Trauma Center,” he said.
There were two adults and two children from Gettysburg in the Dodge, said Dutrow.
“They were transported to Gettysburg,” he said.
The crash occurred west of Paramount Senior Living Center, said Dutrow.
“It was snowing at the time and the roads were icy at the time,” he said.
State police said emergency responders were dispatched to a “two vehicle crash with entrapment and one vehicle overturned.”
Climons was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, according to police. Whether or not the other adults or children were using seat belts was not released.
In addition to the Adams County Coroner’s office personnel and Pennsylvania State Police, also dispatched were apparatus and emergency responders from Chambersburg Fire Department, Geisinger Emergency Medical Service (EMS) – Chambersburg, South Mountain Volunteer Fire Company, Fayetteville Volunteer Fire Company, Fairfield Fire & EMS, Heidlersburg Area Volunteer Fire Company, Community Life Team EMS – Biglerville, Adams Regional EMS – Gettysburg, Gettysburg Fire Department, Buchanan Valley Fire Department and Mont Alto Fire Department, according to Adams County Department of Emergency Services (ACDES). Fire police from Arendtsville, Cashtown, Buchanan Valley, Fairfield and Fayetteville fire companies assisted with traffic control, according to ACDES.
The call’s duration was from 2:09 p.m. to 6:31 p.m., according to ACDES.
