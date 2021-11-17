State and local law enforcement officials gather to promote the national “Click It or Ticket” Thanksgiving Seat Belt Enforcement Mobilization, which began Monday, and runs through Nov. 28. Jeff Bowman of the Pennsylvania Traffic Safety Enforcement Resource Center discusses the importance of wearing seatbelts during a press conference in Liberty Township on Tuesday. Pictured behind him, from left, are: Cumberland Township Police Chief Don Boehs, Cumberland Township Sgt. Steve Higgs, Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Megan Ammerman, Liberty Township Police Chief Sherri Hansen, Carroll Valley Corporal Cliff Weikert, and Washington Township Police Chief Michael McGovern.
Large trucks and other vehicles whizzed past the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) stockpile station on Waynesboro Pike, Liberty Township, Tuesday morning.
The highway has been the site of past crashes, Liberty Police Chief Sherri Hansen said. Drivers and passengers who wear a seat belt are less likely to incur serious injuries from crashes, Jeff Bowman of the Pennsylvania Traffic Safety Enforcement Resource Center said.
