With 24 years in education under his belt, Jeffrey Matzner is ready for his next chapter at Gettysburg Area School District (GASD).
Matzner, who was named the new GASD assistant superintendent, officially started in the role about a month ago.
“I am really looking forward to getting my career moving in Gettysburg and doing what I can to move the district forward in the right direction,” Matzner said.
During his time at GASD, Matzner said he hopes to continuously review curriculum and provide the best available resources to students.
Former assistant superintendent Christine Lay retired in February after spending 12 years in the position at GASD with a total of 35 years in public education.
From meeting people to learning how the district runs, Matzner said he has stayed busy for the past month.
“In a position like this, I am learning no two days are the same. Things come up in the school district you have to deal with right away. It’s completely different,” Matzner said. “You have to be flexible and be ready to take on what is thrown at you that day.”
Prior to GASD, Matzner served as principal at Central Dauphin Middle School for about 12 years.
He was at the point in his career, where he felt ready to take the next step from building administrator to district office administrator, he said.
Matzner had applied for the position at GASD because he enjoyed the area’s small community feel and felt close to home.
Central Dauphin School District, where Matzner previously was employed, had 19 buildings in comparison to GASD, which has five buildings, he said.
Matzner obtained a bachelor’s degree in elementary education in 1996 from Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania and went on to receive a master’s degree in middle school education in 2001 from Rosemont College.
In 2005, he earned his pre-kindergarten to 12th grade principal certification from Shippensburg University of Pennsylvania. He also obtained his superintendent’s letter in 2017 and then his Doctor of Education in school system leadership a year later, both from Widener University.
He started his education career as a teacher. His longest spanning teaching role was half a decade at South Middleton School District.
He taught sixth grade math, science, geography, reading and English at Yellow Breeches Middle School before becoming assistant principal at Linglestown Middle School in Central Dauphin School District.
In December, the GASD school board hired Matzner in the role of assistant superintendent. GASD Superintendent Jason Perrin welcomed Matzner, who attended the December meeting with family.
As assistant superintendent, Matzner is responsible for the curriculum, overseeing school assessments, assisting the superintendent in running the district, and managing federal programs.
“I have always been passionate about curriculum,” Matzner said. “I was on curriculum committees in different school districts. I have some experience with that and look forward to doing it here.”
Readers may contact Vanessa Sanders at vsanders@gettysburgtimes.com.
