Denmark residents Klara Kirkegaard and her father Peter share something exceptional.
They both graduated from Adams County high schools as part of an exchange program.
For a true full-circle moment, they also stayed with the same host family.
This time, Alan Harbaugh and his family were not strangers to the Denmark residents. They have remained close, visiting one another over the years.
Peter stayed with Harbaugh’s family for the 1982-83 school year at New Oxford High School.
Harbaugh and his family hosted Peter’s 16-year-old daughter, Klara, who attended Biglerville High School (BHS) this past year, about 15 miles away from where her father graduated. Klara and her family come from just outside of Copenhagen, Denmark’s capital.
One of the highlights for Peter was seeing his daughter walk across the BHS stage to receive her diploma.
“It was touching,” Peter said. “It brought back a lot of memories for myself.”
Klara’s graduation cap, covered with tiny rhinestones that formed a merged image of the United States and Danish flags, glistened under the stage lights, said Peter.
“I just felt like I wanted something with both flags because it represents me,” Klara said.
At graduation, Klara’s family met teachers, BHS Principal Beth Graham, and Upper Adams School District Superintendent Wesley Doll.
“We enjoyed having Klara join the Biglerville High School family this past school year,” Doll said. “She is an intelligent young lady who has a kind and caring personality. Klara participated in numerous school activities over the past year from sports to vocational agricultural opportunities.”
Peter saw the warm hugs exchanged with his daughter at graduation and realized the strength of the bonds Klara built this year.
“That is the difference with a smaller school. Everybody knows everybody,” added Peter.
Klara joined the tennis and softball teams and was manager for the boys’ basketball team. She also served on the prom, yearbook, and Mini-thon committees, learned to play the piano, and more.
“I wanted to get as much as I can out of here,” she said.
Although Klara never played tennis competitively in Denmark, she had experience with the sport before joining the team at Biglerville.
“I never played a match before I came,” Klara said. “In the beginning, I was a little scared of it. I don’t like competition, matches, and games. After a few matches, it was fine.”
Harbaugh said Klara joining the tennis team helped break the ice for her to make friends before school started.
Klara had seen American high schools portrayed in movies and TV shows, but BHS was not anything like what she saw. The cafeteria food in these shows is often depicted in a bad light, according to Klara.
“I got surprised. It wasn’t as bad as I thought,” Klara said about the food.
Klara had a fast-food bucket list of places to visit while in the U.S., since Denmark only has McDonald’s, Burger King, and KFC. Her goal was to try Wendy’s, Chick-fil-A, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Taco Bell, and Arby’s.
“I liked all of them,” she said.
The whole school system differed from what she experienced in Denmark, she said. At BHS, students go from class to class, each with a different teacher. In Denmark, Klara said students sit in the same classroom all day, and the teachers move to different rooms.
Paralleling her father’s time here, Klara became a manager of the boys’ basketball team by chance. Peter served as the manager for New Oxford High School boys’ basketball team during the 1982-83 school year.
“It just happened,” Klara said. “I was helping the student trainer and went over when they were practicing.”
While looking to stay busy, Klara was interested in helping the team when she learned of their need for a manager. As manager, she assisted with practices, adding water, filming plays, and doing the scoreboard.
This was not the only connection to her father’s experience. Klara became friends with a French exchange student and hung out at the student’s house one day. Peter was surprised on FaceTime with his friend Jeff Null, who served as the other student’s host.
“I went to school with him, so it was full circle for me,” Peter said.
Harbaugh recalled the rides home from the airport with Peter and Klara were vastly different. Peter did not know English very well, so he was quiet and gave simple “yes” responses to questions on the car ride back, while Klara was a lot more talkative, Harbaugh said.
“It was family already,” Peter said, noting the families visit together every other year.
Peter said Harbaugh is the godfather to his daughter, Klara, and his son, Gustav.
Harbaugh, who grew up with three sisters and has two daughters, knew he wanted to have a male exchange student stay with him. Harbaugh said he had three exchange students to choose from and selected Peter based on his sports and athletic abilities.
“It is a rare story,” Peter said. “You don’t see these lifelong friendships. It is all about chemistry.”
While Peter missed seeing his daughter for 10 months, he knew Klara would do well during the school year.
“She is outgoing and really wanted this,” Peter added.
In the future, Klara hopes to become an event coordinator like her mother, Maria. Her work on the prom committee, including setting up for the big event, helped her see what that career might be like, she said. Biglerville’s prom had a Las Vegas casino theme, she said.
The closest thing to prom in Denmark is a homecoming dance, according to Klara.
“I never wore a long dress in my life,” Klara said, adding that she picked out a long, dark green dress for prom.
Over the past year, Klara’s English-speaking skills have greatly improved, she said.
“I sound better, and I can write better,” Klara said.
Maria said English is a very natural language for Danish people to use. If Klara goes on to work at an international corporation in Denmark, Maria said the language skills will benefit her since English is the primary language of international business there.
Klara said she is going to miss the friends she made here the most.
“There are a few people I know and hope I’m going to stay in contact with,” Klara said.
Klara’s 13-year-old brother, Gustav, is the same age she was when her family began discussions about participating in an exchange program.
Peter said Gustav feels the same way Klara initially did about being away from her family.
“I couldn’t imagine it,” Klara said. “I didn’t like the thought of being away from my family that long.”
But that all changed for Klara when she visited the area three years ago and learned of the opportunities here, she said.
Maria said her family hopes to encourage other American families to host exchange students. Being open to new experiences has a big impact on both students and hosts, Peter said.
“Culture is a big thing,” Peter added. “You have to be openminded and blend into a new family. You can’t live in your Danish way.”
The Kirkegaard family starts their journey back to Denmark on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.