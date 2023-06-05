Fire danger in Adams County is extremely high, with several municipalities on the cusp of declaring burn bans, Fairfield Fire Chief Bill Jacobs said Monday evening.
“The fire danger is high. It will be hot and dry, and there has been very little rain, just some spotty rain, not a good, soaking rain,” Jacobs said.
While there were no burn bans in effect as of Monday evening, Jacobs said he’d “heard that” is what is planned in at least Hamiltonban, Highland and Liberty townships.
At one time, fire chiefs were responsible for declaring burn bans, but that authority was wrested from them and given to individual municipalities. Fire chiefs must now contact each local governing body to determine when and where burning bans are ordered.
“Please, curtail burning,” said Jacobs, noting many local fire companies depending upon area creeks and ponds as water sources. “Just look at the creeks and ponds” which are down significantly because of lack of rain, he said.
When a ban was instated in mid-April, Jacobs said those were the worst conditions he’d seen in a long while.
“Those were the worst conditions I’d seen in 20 or 30 years,” he said.
Conditions now are even worse, the worst Jacobs ever remembers encountering.
“It is critical we get rain, and there is no rain in sight,” Jacobs said. “We need tropical moisture to alleviate this.”
Compounding the lack of rain is the timing; it’s hay baling season.
“Everyone is baling hay right now. A hot bearing or hitting a rock with a cutter can set the field on fire,” he said.
If a rotary cutter hits a rock, it can spark, setting the hay on fire, Jacobs said.
“If something starts, call 9-1-1 first instead of trying to put it out,” he said. “It can mean the difference between a big or small fire.”
Because local fire companies are all volunteers, those extra minutes give the firefighters time to get to the stations and respond, which can make a huge difference in the outcome, Jacobs said.
“If you have to burn, you have to register with the county at 717-334-8101,” he said.
So far there have already been two “small fires” at Michaux State Forest, he said.
“Please, don’t burn,” Jacobs implored.
D.K. Thomas, editor, may be contacted at dthomas@gettysburgtimes.com.
