Fire danger in Adams County is extremely high, with several municipalities on the cusp of declaring burn bans, Fairfield Fire Chief Bill Jacobs said Monday evening.

“The fire danger is high. It will be hot and dry, and there has been very little rain, just some spotty rain, not a good, soaking rain,” Jacobs said.

