A man was charged with homicide by vehicle, texting while driving, and other offenses in connection with a Jan. 13 crash on U.S. Route 15.
Unsecured bail of $50,000 was set for Arthur Mackley II, 54, of Brogue in eastern York County, according to a magisterial docket. Unsecured means no cash had to be posted, but the accused would be liable for the full amount if he were to violate bail conditions or fail to appear in court.
The crash near Bonners Hill Road in Latimore Township took the life of Leanne Elliott, 32, of Camp Hill.
Adams County Chief Deputy Coroner Frances Dutrow pronounced her dead at the scene and an autopsy showed Elliott died of “multiple traumatic injuries as a result of the impact,” according to an affidavit of probable cause filed Monday by Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Brock McCulloch.
McCulloch interviewed Mackley at the scene, where he said he was southbound on his way to work, according to the affidavit.
Mackley allegedly said “he was attempting to fill a water bottle when he looked up and saw the car in front of him was slowing down” and it was “too late, and he rear-ended Elliott’s vehicle,” according to the affidavit.
He said he could not remember what happened after the impact because his head struck the steering wheel of the box truck, and he was evaluated at the scene by emergency medical personnel but “didn’t require further medical treatment,” according to the affidavit.
McCulloch found the road was wet near the driver door of the truck “as if a water bottle had been dumped there,” according to the affidavit.
Mackley’s supervisor provided video from the truck’s dash camera which allegedly showed Mackley was “travelling 63 mph in an area where the posted speed limit is 55” and he was allegedly “using his cell phone with his left hand to type,” according to the affidavit.
Allegedly, Mackley “was not paying attention to his surroundings. He was clearly utilizing prohibited text based communication at the time of the crash,” according to the affidavit.
The truck’s visor was positioned to partially block the camera in an alleged effort to “hide the fact that he was using his phone,” according to the affidavit.
Allegedly, “this distraction caused Mackley’s vehicle to strike the rear of Elliott’s at a high rate of speed,” according to the affidavit.
PSP Trooper Timothy Wallace, a crash reconstruction expert, investigated and opined that the crash and death “occurred as a result of Mackley’s actions in operating his vehicle,” according to the affidavit.
Also, ”this crash occurred in an active work zone,” according to the affidavit.
Emergency responders were dispatched to the wreck at 2:33 p.m. and were on scene until 9:50 p.m., according to the Adams County Department of Emergency Services.
In addition to a felony count of homicide by vehicle and a summary count of texting while driving, Mackley was also charged with one summary count each of prohibited text-based communication, exceeding the speed limit by 8 mph, careless driving with unintentional death, and reckless driving, according to the docket.
While emergency responders were at the scene, an Oklahoma man allegedly drove around barricades, leading to a pursuit. The man was arrested after police used a precision technique to stop his vehicle on Route 15 in Cumberland Township several miles south of the fatal crash scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.