A man was charged with homicide by vehicle, texting while driving, and other offenses in connection with a Jan. 13 crash on U.S. Route 15.

Unsecured bail of $50,000 was set for Arthur Mackley II, 54, of Brogue in eastern York County, according to a magisterial docket. Unsecured means no cash had to be posted, but the accused would be liable for the full amount if he were to violate bail conditions or fail to appear in court.

 

