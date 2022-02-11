At left, the Adams County Commissioners unanimously proclaimed Feb. 5-12 Court Reporting and Captioning Week 2022 during their meeting on Wednesday. Pictured, from left, are Commissioner Jim Martin, Commissioner Randy Phiel, Court Reporter Jen Nice and Court Reporter Karen (Alex J. Hayes/Gettysburg Times)
A new law should help Adams County better understand where hotel tax revenue originates.
The county commissioners Wednesday unanimously approved advertising an ordinance requiring third-party accommodation booking websites, such as Vrbo.com or Priceline.com, to send an itemized statement to the county with payment for the county’s hotel tax.
