A budget presentation which included a 2.75 percent tax increase was the main topic at this week’s Littlestown Area School District (LASD) work session meeting.
The proposed tax increase of 0.3588 mills will generate an additional $470,620 in revenue for the district. If approved, district residents with a home assessed at $270,000, the average for the district, will be pay an additional $96.84 in real estate taxes to the school district in the coming year. From the 2.75 percent tax increase, 2.2 percent of the new tax funding will go towards the new high/middle school building project, and the remainder of the additional tax revenue will be put towards the operational portion of the district budget.
According to LASD Business Manager Tom Showvaker’s budget presentation, the district will see projected expenses of $39,165,912 for the 2023-2024 school year with a projected revenue of $37,9522.06. According to state law, the school district budget must be balanced. The district will pull $1,213,843 from its unassigned funds to balance the annual budget.
The district’s budget proposal also includes using $800,000 in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funding (ESSER), a federal program administrated by the Department of Education in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The program provided emergency financial assistance to public school districts across the country. Kindergarten through 12th grade school districts were allowed to use ESSER funding to address pandemic learning loss and invest in infrastructure and programs to open and operate safely. The ESSER funding program will end in 2024.
Showvaker noted the previous board and current board have worked to keep current and future expenses in check in areas where they have some control. An example of this from the 2022-2023 budget included the elimination of four full-time equivalent employees (FTE) from the district budget. The 2023-2024 budget includes the further elimination of three FTEs, along with a part-time drivers education position. Future budgets call for the elimination of up to five FTE. These positions are mainly being eliminated through attrition and not replacing retirees.
Major increases in the proposed budget include: a 4 percent increase in support staff; $157,000 in contracted transportation costs; and $132,000 is categorized as “inflation expense” related to utilities, fuel, and supply prices.
According to Showvaker’s presentation, there remain some unknowns. The largest unknown on the expense side is district healthcare renewal rates.
“During the budget process we have put in an 8 percent increase for the healthcare renewal. We are hoping that a possible increase comes in below that percentage,” said Showvaker.
Other items of significance which could affect the district’s proposed budget involve a possible increase in funding from the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE). The other unknown is the level of Homestead Funding the PDE will provide. This amount will be known on May 1. For the 2022-2023 school year, the PDE allocated $1,129,916 in property tax reduction for LASD through the Homestead Act.
The board will vote on a 2023-2024 proposed budget at its May 15 meeting, with a final budget presentation on June 7 at the board finance committee meeting; the budget will receive final approval at the June 19 board meeting.
During the meeting, Sara Powell, a district mental health therapist, was lauded by the board for her work with students.
Powell spoke very highly of the district’s dedication to improving student mental health and of the district’s “Level-Up” comprehensive mental wellness program. The Level-Up program, with a link on the Littlestown Area School District website, also lists numerous resources for students and parents.
“The district’s dedication to student mental health in conjunction with the Level Up program were two of the reasons I wanted to come and work in the district,” said Powell.
Powell, who has been employed in the district for two years, carries a caseload of approximately 75 students with the majority of those being high school students with some middle school students.
Powell spends time counseling all her caseload students each week. Powell said she has been able to discharge approximately one-third of the cases.
“Many of the students and parents I talk to are thankful that Littlestown offers the different types of mental health services that we do. This program gives students an unbiased person to talk to, someone to listen to, and it is also potentially a life-saving service,” said Powell.
According to Powell, most parents are very receptive to the mental health services the district offers and she deals with a variety of student issues ranging from depression, anxiety, and environmental or home issues up to thoughts of suicide.
Board President Dolores Nester spoke in praise of the work Powell and the other mental health professionals due on behalf of the district.
“We hear nationwide that we need to have more mental health professionals in our schools, and I am thankful that our district has taken the lead on addressing the mental health of our students,” said Nester.
