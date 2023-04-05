A budget presentation which included a 2.75 percent tax increase was the main topic at this week’s Littlestown Area School District (LASD) work session meeting.

The proposed tax increase of 0.3588 mills will generate an additional $470,620 in revenue for the district. If approved, district residents with a home assessed at $270,000, the average for the district, will be pay an additional $96.84 in real estate taxes to the school district in the coming year. From the 2.75 percent tax increase, 2.2 percent of the new tax funding will go towards the new high/middle school building project, and the remainder of the additional tax revenue will be put towards the operational portion of the district budget.

Readers may contact Harry Hartman at hhartman@gettysburgtimes.com.

