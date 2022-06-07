A Bonneauville man is accused of kicking a woman and causing her to fall down a stairway.
Charles McGraw III, 61, was charged with assault and other offenses and released on $10,000 unsecured bail, according to a magisterial docket.
Unsecured means no money had to be posted, but the accused would be liable for the full amount if he were to violate bail conditions or fail to appear in court.
After being made aware of a disturbance, Pennsylvania State Police were dispatched to a Bonneauville residence about 6:30 p.m. on May 29, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed by Trooper Dominic Schmidt.
“When we arrived on scene, squealing tires were heard” and officers allegedly “viewed the defendant attempting to drive away from the scene,” according to the affidavit.
“Trooper Brandon Black ran after the vehicle” and told the driver to stop, which McGraw did, and then was handcuffed as he exited the vehicle, where an open beer can was allegedly found, according to the affidavit.
McGraw allegedly said he kicked the woman during an argument “and she fell down the stairs. While explaining what happened, he demonstrated the kick that he used,” according to the affidavit.
Police spoke with the woman in the residence and saw she “had injuries to the bridge of her nose as well as a cut on her forehead” and “dry blood all over her head,” according to the affidavit.
The woman claimed McGraw had “kicked her from behind, causing her to fall down the stairs,” according to the affidavit.
McGraw was taken to WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital to have blood drawn for alcohol testing, and then to Adams County Prison, according to the affidavit.
In addition to one misdemeanor count each of simple assault and driving under the influence, McGraw was also charged with a summary count of harassment, according to the docket.
