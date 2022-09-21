Following discussion and multiple references to “a crystal ball,” Gettysburg Area School District (GASD) Board ultimately voted down the $34 million heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) renovation at James Gettys and Lincoln elementary schools at their meeting Monday.

The 4-5 vote included school board members Kenneth Hassinger, Al Moyer, Michael Dickerson and Tim Seigman in the minority voting in favor of the project.

