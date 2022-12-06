Cumberland Township with assistance from its engineering firm, KPI Engineering, and the municipality’s highway department, is on the cusp of all of its completing its required Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System (MS4) projects with no local tax funds being utilized, no tax increases specific to MS4 and no “stormwater fees” being assessed on property owners, unlike neighboring Gettysburg Borough.
The Borough of Gettysburg created a municipal authority in 2019 and began charging all property owners in the borough, including nonprofits and government entities ,an annual assessment to cover the costs of stormwater management projects.
The borough continues to collect funds from its residents whereas Cumberland Township has met its mandated requirements without further burdening its citizens.
“Cumberland Township was fortunate to have a great partner with our engineering contractor and worked with a number of local and state contractors along with our own township highway department to put MS4 projects behind us. I cannot say enough good things about Walter and his team in our maintenance department, they really stepped up,” said Cumberland Township Manager Ben Thomas.
MS4 is an unfunded state and federal mandate. It is a public network of structures that convey storm water to a steam. MS4 drainage systems are permitted storm water drainage systems. Polluted stormwater runoff is commonly transported through municipal separate storm sewer systems, and then often discharged, untreated, into local bodies of water. To prevent harmful pollutants from being washed or dumped into local waterways, certain entities are required to obtain NPDES permits and develop stormwater management programs (SWMPs). The SWMP describes the stormwater control practices that will be implemented consistent with permit requirements to minimize the discharge of pollutants.
All MS4 projects will be completed by the spring of 2023 using grant funds (from Adams County Conservation District) and Federal American Rescue Plan Act funds. No local tax funds are being utilized, no tax increase specific to MS4, and no “stormwater fees” for property owners to accomplish this Federal and Pennsylvania mandate in Cumberland.
The 2022 MS4 projects were in response to a Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection and a federal Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) mandate to achieve sediment reduction of 50,000 pounds. Under the MS4 Program, permittees are required to incorporate the following six elements (known as minimum control measures, or MCMs) into their stormwater management programs: public education and outreach, public involvement and participation, illicit discharge detection and elimination, construction site runoff control, post-construction stormwater management in new development and redevelopment, pollution prevention and good housekeeping for municipal operations and maintenance
The first 2022 MS4 projects was to retrofit the existing stormwater basin at Twin Lakes West along Friendship Lane. The second project for 2022 was a retrofit of the existing stormwater basin on Longview Boulevard. The two projects were contracted out to C.E. Williams. The township received a $123,200 grant with the help of Adams County Conservation District. Total bid costs were $187,160. Nearly $50,000 was able to be deducted from the C.E. Williams cost as township maintenance personnel and equipment assisted with these basin retrofits. The basin retrofits include removal of existing soils, mixing with additional materials to increase rain absorption, replacing with amended soils, then plantings and seeding to further absorb rainwater to mitigate run-off. Additional construction and engineering costs are paid from Federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.
Township maintenance personnel and equipment also completed the retrofits of two small bioretention raingarden projects in existing basins on the township campus at 1370 Fairfield Road.
There are two streambank restoration projects under way that will be completed in early 2023 in the township. The initial streambank project is a cooperative effort with Adams County commissioners and the conservation district at an unnamed stream tributary of Rock Creek at the Adams County Human Services Building. Approximately 500 linear feet of stream bank will be restored with native riparian buffers, native wildflowers, and grass. Native trees and shrubs will also be added. The other stream bank portion of Willoughby Run at the township campus and Cumberland Township Authority wastewater south treatment plant.
The bid for the stream bank projects came in at $159,900, which was under the engineering estimate. This project is set to be complete by March 2023. American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds will also be used for these projects.
According to Thomas the completion of the MS4 projects is a true success for the township in numerous ways.
“We started this huge MS4 mandate project seven years ago and we will complete the project without a tax increase,” said Thomas.
Thomas also lauded the township maintenance department.
“The efforts of our township maintenance department on these jobs have saved the taxpayers of Cumberland Township thousand of dollars,” said Thomas.
Cumberland Township Maintenance Department Superintendent Chris Walter said his crews enjoyed the work and the different types of tasks.
“It was a real team effort for me, and my guys and it was something new for our department and we were not working on the roads or around traffic either, so it was a great experience for us,” said Walter
Thomas also expressed satisfaction that environmentally the township has been and continues to do the right thing.
“We have never found any environmental concerns during any of our inspections and that speaks well for the township, its residents and its homeowner associations,” Thomas.
Some of the consequences to not fulfilling MS4 mandates include contamination of clean water, increased chance of flooding and jeopardizing state and federal grants and funding sources such as Liquid Fuels Funding.
