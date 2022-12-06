Cumberland Township with assistance from its engineering firm, KPI Engineering, and the municipality’s highway department, is on the cusp of all of its completing its required Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System (MS4) projects with no local tax funds being utilized, no tax increases specific to MS4 and no “stormwater fees” being assessed on property owners, unlike neighboring Gettysburg Borough.

The Borough of Gettysburg created a municipal authority in 2019 and began charging all property owners in the borough, including nonprofits and government entities ,an annual assessment to cover the costs of stormwater management projects.

