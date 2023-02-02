When actor Tom Vera leaves Gettysburg, a bit of the area’s history will be with him forever.
Adding to his collection of body art, last week Vera had an image of Sachs Covered Bridge tattooed on his thigh.
Vera hopes to one day fill up the space.
“It (his leg tattoos) symbolizes the moments in my life. I want it to look like a college dorm beer fridge,” said Vera, reminiscing about stickers on such a refrigerator marking events in students’ lives.
For Vera, the covered bridge tattoo is a “keepsake” of his time filming the “A Gettysburg Christmas” movie.
“Sachs Bridge is big history. Soldiers walked past it, they dropped their weaponry. It is the perfect symbolism for Gettysburg, for that moment in time,” he said.
The stars aligned for Vera, allowing him to get the tattoo while still in Gettysburg at Locke Studios.
After inquiring and being told the schedule was full, but leaving his name and number on the off-chance something would open, fortune smiled upon him.
Vera was shooting scenes at the bridge that very day when the call came.
“They called and said there was an opening. I went in. They are amazing folks. I am so glad I was able to get it (the tattoo),” Vera said.
The covered bridge was not his first tattoo. Vera’s inking started with a Michelangelo the Ninja Turtle tattoo, because, “why not,” the turtle impacted his young life.
“Life’s too short, smile, laugh,” Vera said.
Growing up, Vera was a “huge” fan of “Boy Meets World,” and Fred and Ben Savage.
While at a USC-Stanford football game, “I was on my way to the bathroom and saw Ben (Savage) there,” Vera said.
When he returned to his seat, he told his mother about the sighting, and she asked if Tom spoke to Ben. He hadn’t.
“Mom took me to meet him,” Vera said, with a hint of magic still echoing in his voice all these years later. “The impact it had on me as a boy stuck.”
Such contact can give people hope, he said.
“You can have a big impact on someone’s life,” he said.
Vera said he’s met many people on other projects, and it’s a “humbling” feeling.
Despite meeting people and the glitz and glamour, family is central to Vera’s soul.
Born Keith Thomas Rivera, he is the son of a nurse and retired UPS driver, and is married to Amy Rivera. They have one daughter, Ava, who is 17 months old.
“Tom Vera is my stage name,” he said.
Vera said his youthful years were the “typical kid life.”
His parents did eventually divorce. He moved with his mother and sister from Fresno, Calif., to Redlands after the divorce. He went to college, earning bachelor’s and master’s degrees before moving to Houston, Texas, to work as a geologist in the oil industry. Then, he met his future wife.
Vera has grown to become the consummate family man. His regular oil geologist job keeps him working “two weeks on, two weeks off,” he said. His employer works his schedule to allow him time off to make movies, he said.
When away from home filming a movie, Vera said he has FaceTime with his wife and daughter.
“I’m trying to enjoy every age, every phase she is going through,” he said of daughter Ava. “Being a new father, I like to hold her a little longer, dance with her a little bit longer. The moments are flying by.”
Vera said he doesn’t want to get to his deathbed someday and discover life left him behind.
“Live life to the fullest … so people know I loved them,” he said.
