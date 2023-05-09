The McSherrystown Borough Council meeting scheduled for Wednesday evening has been canceled, according to the borough’s website.
“The Council meeting scheduled for Wednesday May 10th has been CANCELED. The next council meeting will be held May 24th, 2023,” the announcement on the municipal website reads.
On the Daniel Colgan—McSherrystown Borough Councilman Facebook page, Colgan, council president, posted: “With developing items requiring upcoming committee meetings before they can be addressed by council; but more importantly, being informed that there are not pressing matters that require it; it would be fiscally irresponsible to have the taxpayers be expensed for two meetings. As normal, a meeting is already scheduled which would allow for the committees to meet and flesh out details for the council, so it would be reasonable and prudent at this time to cancel the meeting scheduled for this Wednesday May 10th, in deference to the meeting on Wednesday May 24th.”
