Jonathan Peters, of West Bradford Township, is still missing and no new information on his whereabouts has been forthcoming, according to state police.
On May 5, Pennsylvania State Police, Troop J, Embreeville Station, issued a missing endangered person advisory for Peters.
Peters was last seen May 3, at 10:15 p.m. in the area of New Hampshire Lane, West Bradford Township, Chester County, according to Pennsylvania State Police. At that time he was wearing wearing a gray North Face hoodie with green trim, blue jeans, and Crocs.
Peters is 20 years old, 6 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs about 160 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes. Police believe he is at special risk of harm or injury, or may be confused. Peters may be hunkering down in a shed or outbuilding, or in an unattended vehicle, according to police.
The Pennsylvania State Police is asking for the public’s assistance in checking their property for Peters and/or any sign that he may have been there. Anyone with information regarding Peters is asked to contact Embreeville Station at 610-486-6280.
