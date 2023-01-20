The York County Coroner’s office released the name of the East Berlin-area man who died Monday night in a crash on Baltimore Pike (Pa. Route 194).

Larry Cook, 69, died of blunt force injuries at the scene of the crash, outside of East Berlin and about one mile east of the Adams-York county border, according to the release issued Thursday.

 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.