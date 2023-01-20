The York County Coroner’s office released the name of the East Berlin-area man who died Monday night in a crash on Baltimore Pike (Pa. Route 194).
Larry Cook, 69, died of blunt force injuries at the scene of the crash, outside of East Berlin and about one mile east of the Adams-York county border, according to the release issued Thursday.
Cook, who was declared dead at the scene, resided on Country View Court in Washington Township, York County, according to the release.
He pulled eastward onto Route 194 from Roland Road toward Hoffman Road, according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP).
The resulting collision with a southbound vehicle caused the man’s vehicle “to overturn off the roadway,” according to state police.
The other driver was transported to a York hospital “for evaluation of his injuries,” according to PSP.
The vehicle driven by the deceased was struck in the driver side door, according to the coroner’s office release, which stated both drivers were alone in their vehicles.
An autopsy was completed Wednesday at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown, according to the coroner’s release.
Adams County emergency response agencies dispatched to the scene about 9:54 p.m. included Community Life Team Emergency Medical Services, East Berlin and York Springs stations; Northeast Adams Fire and EMS Stations 1 and 2; and United Hook and Ladder Co. 33, Hampton station, according to Adams County Department of Emergency Services (ACDES). State Police from York County were also dispatched.
The scene was cleared at 3:47 a.m., according to ACDES.
