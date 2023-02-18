With an eye toward the potential sale of individual parcels, Knouse Foods listed its entire Biglerville production site with a real estate agent.
Doing so reflects “heightened demand for land and warehousing” in south-central Pennsylvania, which is “a key transportation hub,” according to a statement Knouse issued Thursday.
“But we are committed to continue to produce our products, serve our customers, and provide continuing employment to all Knouse employees,” according to the statement.
“Given our numerous parcels of land, along with our warehouse space in Biglerville, we’ve engaged a real estate agency to investigate potential buyers for any of these individual parcels,” but “it remains to be seen if there will be any interest,” according to the statement.
The agent “recommended that we show the entire Biglerville site in the listing, given the number of interconnected parcels,” according to the statement.
The recent sale of the Biglerville plant’s bin pad area is “an example of sale that may emerge,” according to the statement.
The listing has been advertised online since late summer of 2022, according to Knouse Vice President of Human Resources and Communications Scott Briggs. The company informed employees of the situation in August 2022 and gave them an update Jan. 16, according to Briggs.
The ad, at www.crexi.com, includes an asking price of $16.5 million for the site at 48 E. Hanover St., which it describes as including 20.5 acres being used for the food operation and 138.35 acres of unused, vacant land. The site offers nearly 164 acres of industrially-zone land, according to the ad.
The site comprises 39 buildings constructed between 1923 and 2001 that total 354,660 square feet and include approximately 10 loading docks, five drive-in access points for trucks, and railroad service, according to the listing, with 18 buildings suitable be “for potential reuse,” according to the listing.
The site is near many major highways and is within a day’s drive of 40 percent of the United States’ population and 60 percent of Canada’s, according to the ad.
Biglerville Mayor Phil Wagner posted information about the listing Thursday on his Facebook page.
Any loss of the plant would be a “sad day for Biglerville,” Wagner posted, but “The great smell of freshly produced apple butter will be around for awhile, my friends!”
“Yes, the smell of apple butter (Musselman’s Apple Butter is the leading brand in the country and produced at our Biglerville plant) is unlike any other,” Briggs wrote in an email.
The plant also produces “private-label products for customers,” according to Briggs.
The Dunkle-Vartanian Group of Marcus & Millichap is representing the site, according to the listing.
