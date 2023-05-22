Adams County Domestic Violence/Sexual Assault Task Force held a breakfast Friday to celebrate local law enforcement while marking the task force’s 25th anniversary.

“Adams County Sexual Assault Services is pleased to have coordinated and taken part in an event dedicated to honoring the remarkable individuals in our community who tirelessly combat domestic and sexual assault. Their invaluable contributions often go unnoticed, which is why we were delighted to create an opportunity for the genuine appreciation of their unwavering efforts,” said Atle Walters, Adams County Sexual Assault Services.

