Adams County Domestic Violence/Sexual Assault Task Force held a breakfast Friday to celebrate local law enforcement while marking the task force’s 25th anniversary.
“Adams County Sexual Assault Services is pleased to have coordinated and taken part in an event dedicated to honoring the remarkable individuals in our community who tirelessly combat domestic and sexual assault. Their invaluable contributions often go unnoticed, which is why we were delighted to create an opportunity for the genuine appreciation of their unwavering efforts,” said Atle Walters, Adams County Sexual Assault Services.
The task force consists of multiple Adams County organizations which strive to serve victims of domestic violence and sexual assault, including Adams County District Attorney’s office, Safe Home YWCA, Adams County Sexual Assault Services, Adams County Victim Witness, Midpenn Legal Services, Gettysburg College, and local law enforcement, according to a release issued by Sara Miller, assistant district attorney.
“We wanted to do something really special to show our appreciation for law enforcement. Domestic violence can be some of the most dangerous and most challenging calls for officers to go out on and sexual assault investigations require a lot of time and effort,” Miller wrote in the release.
A number of local officers went above and beyond and organizers wanted to do the same for them, according to the release. The task force nominated several law enforcement officers to receive awards.
The following officers received certificates of appreciation: Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Trooper Matthew Duncan, PSP Trooper Joshua Messenger, PSP Trooper Bradley Fornwalt , Cumberland Township Police Department Patrolman Daniel Barbegello, Cumberland Township Police Department Detective Steve Higgs, Gettysburg Borough Police Department Detective Brian Weikert, Gettysburg Borough Police Department Officer William Orth, and McSherrystown Borough Police Department Officer Jeffry Carey.
Officer who went well above and beyond the call of duty received special awards: Gettysburg Borough Police Department Detective Chris Evans, PSP Trooper Brandon Black, and McSherrystown Borough Police Department Officer Larry Kitzmiller.
A special award was given to Adams County District Attorney’s Office Chief Detective Wade Lauer who helped start the Domestic Violence Task Force in Adams County and has always stood up for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault, according to the release. Lauer has been with the district attorney’s office for nine years and prior to that served with the Pennsylvania State Police for 30 years as a lieutenant.
“Speaking for myself, and generally for law enforcement, thank you. It has been a difficult last few years for law enforcement, most of it brought on by unlawful acts by officers who represent a very small percentage of the members, and a very small percentage of police interactions. While they will not show it, it hurts law enforcement to be viewed as the bad guys, because most of us came into this to be the ‘good guys.’ Simple acts like today’s event reassures them that the community supports them and recognizes that what they do can be challenging and frustrating, just as what you do can be challenging and frustrating. One of my greatest hopes from today is that when the DV or Sexual Assault investigations are being done, that you will start to recognize faces, both service providers and law enforcement. Communication is so important in what we do on both sides, and when you create relationships with those that you work with, it is surprising how much more can be accomplished,” said Lauer.
Miller wrapped up saying: “From myself, I just want to thank the law enforcement officers for all that they do for myself and the community. They face so many challenges and often times their hard work and success goes unnoticed. As the domestic violence and sexual assault prosecutor I spend a lot of time working with these officers and I know that they will also come through with whatever I need and ask. One of the best things of my job is when a victim, often times who has just been through something so traumatic and life changing, can tell me how much they appreciated the officers’ help. Those moments speak volumes on the wonderful job that law enforcement is doing because they made a difference in someone’s life. The district attorney’s office and the task force are lucky to have you all. We thank you all, we appreciate you all.”
