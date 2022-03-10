More than 70 New Oxford High School students have been hard at work since January preparing to stage the popular musical “Shrek” this weekend.
Shrek’s storyline centers around an embittered ogre and his donkey friend, regarded as social misfits.
But the young singer-actors who fill the roles are hardly disgruntled misfits, but cheerful and upbeat as they look forward to sharing their music with audiences.
Taking the lead role as Shrek is junior Cole Smith, who began his acting career a decade ago in productions at the Gettysburg Community Theatre.
Smith said he loves the show, which he described as “light-hearted” and one in which he can express a range of emotions.
Rehearsals for the show have widened his circle of friends and challenged him to “expand beyond my comfort zone,” he said.
Smith said his biggest challenge is learning all his lines.
“I’m in almost every scene, and I have to say it all in a Scottish accent,” he said.
Senior Louis Salazar said he too has gained new confidence enacting the show’s boisterous donkey who accompanies Shrek on his travels and frequently annoys the ogre.
Salazar said he was shy when younger, but the donkey role allows his “cut-up self” to flourish on stage.
Salazar’s main worry about dress rehearsals and performances is having to wear a hot furry costume and keeping up his energy.
“I have to be hyper, running constantly, and I’m exhausted afterwards,” he said.
Salazar plans to continue on an acting trajectory, saying he will head to Texas for college, where he will study theater and music.
For many in the audience, the show might be stolen by the winsome object of Shrek’s eventual love, Princess Fiona, portrayed by senior Abigail Sullivan.
“I am so excited to play Fiona. She’s a sassy, blunt princess,” a role the young actress said incorporates dimensions of her personality.
“Being on stage, has shown me the kind of person I am in ways I can’t really describe,” Sullivan said.
Sullivan plans to major in French in college, aiming toward a teaching career in which she expects to also be involved in music and drama.
All three performers paid tribute to their peers in the show, the production’s director, Marcia Knorr, and the school’s art department, and construction crew from the tech center who designed and built the set.
“It’s a great cast, and we’ve never had this big a set,” Sullivan said.
The young actors said they are especially excited to offer a preview performance for the school district’s students.
At one point, they will go off stage and plunge into the crowd, Salazar said.
“We’re eager to see the kids’ response,” he said, anticipating the moment will be “so much fun.”
After Knorr retired five years ago, her colleagues asked her to continue involvement with the annual high school productions.
“It’s a great way to keep in touch with the kids,” she said, explaining her enthusiasm to sustain her involvement that spans three decades.
“We wanted to do a big show this year,” she said, as the pandemic forced a very modest production last year.
Knorr said her choice of productions follows a four-year cycle, rotating through drama, comedy, a more standard musical, and something relatively new.
“Shrek” premiered in Seattle and on Broadway in 2008, based upon the 2001 movie, so it fits Knorr’s “new” category.
Looking back on her career with school plays and musicals, Knorr said a big change has come with technology, which enhances sound, lighting, and staging.
She echoed the students in paying tribute to the tech center’s and art department’s support in sound, set building and other technical support
“The district has always been very supportive,” she said.
Bigger productions have become possible as the school district has grown, said Knorr.
Whereas classes averaged about 100 when she started, now they’re close to 250, expanding the talent pool of cast, crew and all who are required for a big scale production.
“Shrek” stages Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased in advance online at www.boxoffice@cvcolonials.org or at the door for $10 for reserved; $8 for adults; and $5 for students and seniors.
