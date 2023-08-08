From a dump truck with a snowplow to a Miller Bro’s. safe, Adams County is holding a public auction offering a wide range of items this Thursday.
Regularly assessing inventory, county officials identify items that might go to auction with the aim of recouping the value, according to county Administrator Steve Nevada.
“The primary goal of auctioning items is to efficiently manage county inventory that is no longer needed within regulations,” said Nevada.
The safe, which has Miller Bro’s., Baltimore, Md., painted on it, is set for auction at 8:30 a.m. in the lobby of the Adams County Courthouse, 117 Baltimore St., Gettysburg, according to Nevada.
County officials do not know the age of the safe or its original use.
Nevada speculated “it held documents, bills/coins, and checks” in the past, he said.
Following the auction in the lobby, approximately 100 pieces of used office furniture, including desks, tables, chairs, filing cabinets, office cubicles, shelving, and more, will hit the auction block about 9 a.m. at the former St. Francis School building, 43 E. High St., Gettysburg.
Successful bidders must remove all office furniture and the safe on Thursday or on or before 3 p.m. on Friday, unless they make arrangements in advance with Larry Steinour, director of building and maintenance, at 717-752-5176, Nevada said.
At 2 p.m., vehicles will be up for sale at the Adams County Department of Emergency Services, 230 Greenamyer Lane, Gettysburg.
The vehicles include a 1994 International Bus; 2003 F350 Ford 4x4 with mileage of 107,392; 2009 Chevy Impala with mileage of 150,711; and 2003 Ford F350 dump truck with snowplow and low mileage of 28,876. Additionally, the county has a Kohler generator 10KW and an Anna Salt Spreader for auction at that time.
The vehicles will be sold in “as is” condition to the highest bidder and does not include any warranties, according to Nevada.
The payment for the vehicles “will be cash, money order, or cashier’s check,” Nevada said. The vehicles must be removed the day of sale or on or before 3 p.m. on Friday, he said.
“The county ensures that all items selected for auction comply with legal requirements and policies governing the sale of government property,” Nevada said, noting all funds made from the public auction go back to the general fund.
Inspection of the vehicles will be held by appointment only, and those interested should contact Steinour.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.