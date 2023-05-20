Littlestown Area School District Board this week gave a tentative nod to the 2023-2024 budget, which includes a 2.75 percent tax increase.

The voting split 8-1, with board member Jeannie Ewen casting the lone nay vote. This proposed budget will be on display for public inspection for 30 days at the district office. There will be a final budget review June 7 at the finance committee meeting with final adoption set for the June 19 board meeting.

Readers may contact Harry Hartman at hhartman@gettysburgtimes.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.