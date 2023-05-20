Littlestown Area School District Board this week gave a tentative nod to the 2023-2024 budget, which includes a 2.75 percent tax increase.
The voting split 8-1, with board member Jeannie Ewen casting the lone nay vote. This proposed budget will be on display for public inspection for 30 days at the district office. There will be a final budget review June 7 at the finance committee meeting with final adoption set for the June 19 board meeting.
A total of 2.2 percent of the increase will go towards the middle school/high school consolidation and expansion project. The remaining 0.55 percent of the tax increase will go directly towards district operations.
The tax increase of 0.3588 mills will generate an additional $470,620 in tax revenue for the district. If the budget receives final approval at the board’s June 19 meeting, homeowners in the district with a home accessed at $270,000, the average for the district, will pay an additional $96.84 in real estate taxes annually.
The proposed budget includes a $1,171,128 deficit. Money will be pulled from the district’s fund balance to make up the deficit.
The district will see projected expenses at $39,168,514 for the 2023-2024 school year with projected revenue coming in at $37,997,386. According to state law, the school district budget must be balanced, and the district will pull from their Unassigned Fund Balance to balance the annual budget.
Major budget increases in the proposed budget include a 4 percent compensation increase for the support staff department, totally $76,000, an increase of $157,000 in contracted transportation costs, and a $132,000 increase categorized as “inflation expense” related to utilities, fuel, and supply prices.
The district’s budget proposal also includes using $800,000 in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funding (ESSER), the federal program administrated by the Department of Education in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The program provided emergency financial assistance to public school districts across the country. K-12 school districts were allowed to use ESSER funding to address pandemic learning loss and invest in infrastructure and programs to open and operate safely. The ESSER funding program will be ending in 2024.
The Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) announced on May 1 that the district will receive $1,131,712 in tax relief for Homestead exclusions. This amount is a very slight increase over last year’s $1,129,916.
Board members unanimously approved a 4 percent wage increase effective July 1, for teaching assistants and personal care assistants. This increase was previously factored in the new budget.
This increase resulted in an increase of $76,000 to the 2023-2024 district budget.
According to Littlestown Area School District Superintendent Chris Bigger, the increase is necessary to assist in hiring/retaining staff in these positions.
“The district has had difficulties hiring and retaining staff and this proposed increase will allow the district to stay competitive with our neighboring districts,” said Bigger.
Bigger also said when the district was reviewing data in the tri-county area, it was found that the Littlestown was the lowest paying district.
The board accepted the retirements of two longtime district employees at its Monday evening meeting.
Robert Frock, who worked as a custodian within the district, retired as of April 21, with 15 years of service.
Rene’ Bruder, a secondary learning support teacher for 17 years, will retire effective Feb. 15, 2024.
Board member Carl Thompson took time during the meeting to laud both longtime district employees.
“When we have staff retirements, I always want to time to thank those individuals for their dedication and loyalty to the district and say thanks for a job well done,” said Thompson.
