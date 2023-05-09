The Adams County Adult Correctional Complex (ACACC) work release program is now under the supervision of the county.
A resolution adopted by Adams County commissioners Wednesday authorized and accepted the transfer of the program’s supervision. In 2007, the statutory responsibility was passed from a prior board of commissioners to the courts, according to Solicitor Molly Mudd.
Focusing on “continuity of services and programmatic management,” ACACC Warden Katy Hileman said the prison’s policy to administer the work release program supports a “smooth transition to provide the best service to the participants, our community partners, and the employers.”
The goals of the work release program are to help eligible participants acquire “gainful employment” and assist those “seeking employment for fundamental career related activities such as GED preparation and testing, resume writing, interview skills, and professionalism in the workplace,” according to Hileman.
Prison officials are “excited to have this opportunity to administer a work release program that addresses our mission of reducing the criminogenic risks that lead to recidivism,” Hileman said.
Commissioner Vice Chair Jim Martin said the prison administration is forward-looking with its vision to curb recidivism.
Not every inmate is the same, Commissioner Marty Qually said.
This program will allow the prison to have a more hands-on approach with participants, said Qually.
Work release is separate from the “Transition to Success” program that will bring “an alternative method to traditional corrections” in Adams County, officials said.
Based on the Scandinavian model of incarceration, the program will be administered through partnerships with the Adams County Department of Probation Services in addition to community partners, officials said.
“With ‘Transition to Success,’ we are looking at individual offenders and applying the results of evidence-based assessments and implementing core programs for those risks and needs,” Hileman said.
Targeting “first-time, low-risk offenders and first-time probation violators,” the program will include individualized case planning and treatment that will focus on “the risk factors that are known to contribute to recidivism and support successful reintegration into the community post release,” officials said.
Hileman said they hope to start “Transition to Success” in July.
The other piece entails having the policy written for the program, Mudd said.
“We need to target and find staff who want to be a champion of change and find its value,” Hileman said. “We need to deal with the staffing piece. My staff has been incredibly supportive and excited.”
During the meeting, commissioners proclaimed May 7-13 Corrections Officer Week.
“Correctional officers and employees are tasked with wearing a multitude of hats while performing their daily duties,” Hileman said. “From teacher and mentor to role model and rule enforcer, the staff at the ACACC strive to fulfill their responsibilities in a challenging environment. Most of their interactions occur in a less than ideal setting, with people who do not wish to be in that environment.”
Commissioner Chair Randy Phiel said the work corrections employees provide to the county is unrecognized and “largely undervalued.”
“The community doesn’t see it,” Phiel said. “They perform a vital service to the community.”
After the proclamation was read aloud, the courtroom erupted in applause with a standing ovation for the staff.
“The field of corrections in the United States continues to grow, change, and progress,” Hileman said. “I am grateful to know that the team of professionals who work at the ACACC are dedicated to leading the charge towards that change.”
