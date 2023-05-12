The Collaborating for Youth (CFY) Youth Coalition of Adams County has a strong tradition of youth skill development and leadership. This past year, our youth coalition has catalyzed prevention and healthy lifestyles among their peers. The CFY Youth Coalition operates at a countywide level with active youth coalition groups in all six Adams County school districts. Students engaged with the CFY Youth Coalition commit to substance free lifestyles and work to get the message out to peers and adults about the needs of area youth and positive solutions for those needs in their communities.
This summer, our youth leadership camp will be held at Camp Thompson the week of Aug. 7-11. The camp is open to rising high school freshmen through rising high school seniors. Camp focus areas will be around local youth data analysis, team building, leadership skill development, inclusion and belonging within a diversity and equity mindset, and include steps to activating prevention activities across our communities.
We invite local youth to join us for this free week of learning and friendship building that is the training platform for annual youth leadership activities at the CFY Youth Coalition. For more information or to help your youth enroll in the CFY Youth Coalition and camp, please contact Nate Sterner, youthdirector@cfygettysburg.com.
As part of our focus as a positive youth development coalition in Adams County, Collaborating For Youth is proud to have 20-plus years of experience supporting prevention efforts and community change. We seek positive mentors to support activities of the CFY Youth Coalition.
Mentors may have skills in business, communications, outdoor activities, academics, agriculture, environment and conservation services, or just about anything else you wish to help coach and support.
Our youth are eager to learn and engage with the community in steps to grow in their individual and collective fields of interest. Reach out if you have skills to help youth in their positive development and would like support in gaining your clearances to mentor and support this next generation of Adams County leaders.
Submitted by Collaborating for Youth to draw attention to National Prevention Week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.