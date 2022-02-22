Republican U.S. Senate candidate George Bochetto has practiced law in the City of Brotherly Love for some 40 years, but said he is “not some city slicker lawyer out of Philadelphia that could care less about real people.”
Bochetto, who visited Adams County Friday, said he alone among more than a dozen candidates for his party’s nomination is electable in November.
“This is not a training ground for political losers. This is the real deal, the United States Senate,” he said.
Bochetto singled out two of his GOP rivals, calling daytime TV host Dr. Mehmet Oz and former hedge fund manager David McCormick “complete carpetbaggers,” questioning their personal connections to Pennsylvania.
Among other issues, Bochetto said he is “very, very deeply concerned” about agriculture, especially in relation to estate taxes.
“We cannot bankrupt” families or force them to sell farms in order to pay inheritance taxes, Bochetto said.
To boost the agricultural economy, he pledged to support technological innovations in areas ranging from indoor farming to pesticides. The latter are important in the context of the growing farm-to-table market, he said.
Another “huge priority” is “unleashing our natural gas resources,” Bochetto said. As well as boosting Pennsylvania’s economy, natural gas is key to energy independence for the nation and maintaining a strong position internationally, he said.
The latter issue is “playing out in a very dangerous way in Ukraine,” where energy plays an important role in tensions with Russia, Bochetto said.
He also called for less reliance on China in order to ease manufacturing supply chain issues. Bochetto pledged to support legislation that would use tax credits, bonds, grants, low-interest loans, and other such tools to incentivize domestic companies to develop manufacturing capacity in “critical areas.”
Bochetto said much of his professional practice has concerned election law. He said he has worked from “a conservative point of view” in that and other areas.
He claimed President Trump was “stonewalled,” preventing presentation of possible evidence of election fraud. Evidence was not in place in time to affect certification of election results, Bochetto said.
He criticized election procedures of states including Pennsylvania, claiming practices such as mail-in balloting are not in compliance with federal law.
Bochetto also addressed occasional tensions between the National Park Service and communities adjoining its facilities.
“There has to be broader input by localities into what takes place,” he said. Bochetto pointed to actions he took aimed at preserving a statue of Christopher Columbus in Philadelphia.
Bochetto has not held elective office, but said he gained understanding of “how bureaucracies work” while serving as a Pennsylvania state boxing commissioner.
He also pointed to his “humble upbringing,” including six years in an orphanage. Bochetto said he learned “some really good lessons early in life,” especially in regard to hard work, respect for others, and not spending more money than one has.
Bochetto was in the area to attend the Adams County Council of Republican Women’s 67th annual Lincoln Day Dinner.
The primary election is May 17.
