The Pennsylvania Farm Show’s traditional butter sculpture may have met its match this year.
Biglerville High School (BHS) students created a mural made up of apples that gained plenty of attention during the Pa. Farm Show in Harrisburg earlier this month.
“The finished product was even more than what we could have hoped for – a truly beautiful display that brought everyone’s eye to apples at the farm show, gave us the opportunity to educate people about apples, and became one of the most photographed places at the 2023 show – rivaling the famous butter sculpture,” according to Ellie Hollabaugh Vranich, assistant business and market manager for Hollabaugh Bros. Inc. of Biglerville.
The mural was an “iconic display of PA Apples built and assembled by Biglerville High School representatives. Go Canners!” wrote Upper Adams School District Superintendent Wesley Doll.
“The project was a wonderful community and school collaboration,” according to the Biglerville High School Art Page on Facebook.
National Art Honor Society students “did a beautiful job,” according to the Facebook post, which went on to thank the State Horticultural Association of Pennsylvania; Rice Fruit Company, which donated the apples; and the many BHS administrators, teachers, and students involved.
“On the day of installation, the students divided into groups for different tasks: removing labels from apples, carrying apples to panels, attaching apples, etc. They began with the red border, then the letters/numbers, and finished by filling in the yellow background. It was a great cooperative effort,” said art teacher Shawn Heiges, who accompanied students to the Farm Show and helped organize the mural’s assembly.
Lani Wherley created the mural design, according to Heiges.
“Everything that goes on in the area where this apple mural was displayed at the farm show falls under a committee of volunteer growers, industry reps, and Penn State Extension personnel who work hard to bring an attractive, educational, and interesting combination of displays every year. The sales generated from this area support research for the fruit industry” in collaboration with the horticultural association, said Vranich.
This year, the committee took a different approach to the educational area, deciding to “try to create a ‘WOW’ display – something that would stop people in their tracks, make them want to take pictures they’d want to share, and help promote the apple industry and all that it has to offer,” according to Vranich.
After the apple mural idea came up repeatedly at committee meetings, “we decided to reach out to the art department at Biglerville High School to see if there might be some art students who would appreciate the opportunity to work with us. I reached out to Lisa Harman in the spring of 2022,” Vranich said. Heiges stepped into the project near its end after Harman retired.
BHS art students designed the mosaic and committee members worked with Scott Howell and technical education teacher Bob Dwyer, “who, together with their students, helped design and build the framework for the mosaic,” according to Vranich.
BHS Principal Beth Graham was incredibly supportive of the concept” and facilitated transportation to and from the Farm Show for those involved, according to Vranich.
“It was a win-win for absolutely everyone. I believe the students had a truly unique and educational experience working with us to create this display, a real-world application of the skills they’re learning in their classrooms. Our committee was able to make a dream and a vision a reality – something we never could have done without the help of the students and staff at Biglerville High School,” Vranich said.
Agricultural education teacher Scott Howell’s students built the display using construction drawings created by Dwyer via computer-aided design, Dwyer said.
Dwyer conducted a design contest in his graphic arts class for a poster that included a QR code through which smartphone users could link to the horticultural association’s website. Student Sadie Wicker was the winner.
“The State Horticultural Association of Pennsylvania would like to thank the students and teachers at Biglerville High School, Upper Adams School District, in Adams County PA for their help with this year’s apple mural display. Students designed and built the framework for the apple mural, created the design for the display itself, designed some of the signage used in the display, and physically came to the farm show to put the entire display together,” read the horticultural society’s website.
“The power of collaboration between schools and industry can run deep when you have a school district who supports it. We are so grateful to the Upper Adams School District for their support and partnership in this initiative,” according to the website.
