Fairfield Area School District Board (FASD) Monday approved reducing COVID-related quarantines from 14 to 10 days.
The revisions are based on recommendations from the January Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), according to Superintendent Thomas Haupt.
The rest of the district’s health and safety plan remains the same.
District COVID-19 layered mitigation efforts were also presented by Haupt.
The procedure updates align with CDC guidelines as well as the district’s vision to empower students for success and its mission to always put students first, he said.
At the elementary school level, plexiglass has gone back into use for one fourth grade classroom and the library, while daily sanitization of school buses has also returned.
At the middle school and high school, cafeteria social distancing is enforced as best it can be with tables with six students to a table instead of the typical eight or 10. Students also wipe down Chromebooks before each use.
Throughout the districts, air filters are in use and students are continually reminded to hand-sanitize as they enter buildings.
“I think we have good practices in place, we certainly have layered mitigation practices in place, and I think in good alignment of what the CDC is recommending even with their update as of January 13,” he said.
A snapshot of COVID-19 cases within the district was presented by the district school nurse, Kristi Ebaugh.
FASD has seen 178 positive cases in the last six weeks, with January and February being the hardest hit months to date, she said.
From Aug. 26 to Dec. 24, 2021l the district saw only 101 cases, while 68 percent of the total 271 cases all occurred in January and the first two weeks of February, according to Ebaugh.
The average number of COVID-19 cases prior to winter break was six, she said.
On a positive note, the last two weeks ending Feb. 4 and Feb. 11, “each only had 10 cases.”
“It’s still higher than our average, but definitely moving in the right direction,” she said.
Instead of showing absences and quarantine numbers, moving forward the district’s website dashboard will reflect current positive cases, 14-day totals, and the total number of cases for the year.
Board Vice President Jack Liller requested a ballpark average of COVID-19 related absences be available to the board.
This can be tricky, as often reasons for absences are not identified until much later, but they can look into calculating a separate report, Ebaugh said.
Approximately 10 percent of the 52 elementary absences on Monday were known COVID-19 related, she said.
The county is still in a high transmission rate, according to Ebaugh.
Parental exceptions to mask requirements is a courtesy the district allows and Ebaugh asked parents to continue to stress the importance, especially to younger students, that there may be times they still have to wear a mask after exposure.
“We have a duty and an obligation to follow the guidelines as they are sent to us,” she said.
At public comment, voices continued to speak out against the mask mandate and one student requested an anonymous poll be sent out to survey student opinions.
In other business, Haupt invites the community to an informal meet-and-greet Feb. 23 at the Fairfield Fire Hall from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The casual meet-up will offer the community, the new superintendent, as well as new members of the administrative team to meet each other.
There will be no formal presentation, and whether just popping in to say hi or staying to chat with fellow community members, everyone is encouraged to attend. Refreshments will be provided.
It was also noted, the board accepted the resignations of business manager and board recording secretary Thomas Weaver, elementary food service worker Deborah Mayhew, and the retirement of Special Education Supervisor Daniel Watkins.
“Thank you for your service with us, we appreciate everything you guys have done,” board member Richard Phillips said.
The board will next meet Feb. 28 at 7 p.m.
