Gettysburg Area School District’s former superintendent, Larry Redding, will fill the top spot at Fairfield through February 2022, unless a replacement for Michael Adamek is available sooner.

Redding was appointed interim superintendent by a unanimous vote of the eight Fairfield Area School District (FASD) board members present at Monday night’s meeting.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.