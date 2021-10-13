At left, at Monday’s school board meeting, Fairfield High School Fairfield Area School District Principal Brian McDowell presented a service award recognizing teacher Judy Weikert who has served at the district for 35 years.
At left, retiring Fairfield Elementary School Principal Barbara Richwine, left, was recognized for her service at Monday’s board meeting. From left are Richwine; Robin Dicken, a building aide who was presented a service award for 25 years with the district; Candy Wagner, second grade teachers honored for 30 years service with the district; and Colleen Rebert, Richwine’s successor. Also honored but not shown were four long-time district employees, Justin Forney, Brenda Miller, Mary Beth Moore and Craig Baugh.
