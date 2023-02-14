The YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County Board of Directors announced Nancy Lilley will take on the mantel of interim chief executive officer, according to a release issued Monday.
Lilley, who will continue her role as advocacy director, also “will work closely with the board of directors and YWCA management team to enhance the YWCA’s mission of eliminating racism, empowering women, and promoting peace justice freedom and dignity for all in Adams County,” the release reads.
“I love this community and am honored to serve in this way,” Lilley said. “I cannot do this alone. I have a strong support team in the YWCA board and staff and encourage other community members to join our mission.”
In June, Tymia Q. Green was named executive director of the YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County, following an extensive search that relied upon the nonprofit’s executive management team.
She served in the role for nine months; her last day with the nonprofit was Friday, officials said. The release did not mention Green or any reason for her departure.
Green submitted a release Friday mid-afternoon on behalf of the YWCA to the Gettysburg Times; it was signed as the contact with her now-former title. In the release, Green claimed rumors surrounding the YWCA’s child enrichment program were “unfounded.”
“We can assure the community that at this time there are no immediate plans to change or alter our childcare programs,” Green’s release reads.
Lilley was named to the interim position on Friday, YWCA officials said. Lilley has spent a decade at the YWCA after retiring as a teacher at Gettysburg Area School District, according to the release.
“We feel strongly that a highly-respected community member such as Nancy who is so passionate about our mission is the right person to lead that team as we begin our search for a new leader,” board President Lyne Aurand is quoted as saying in the release.
The YWCA’s long history, extending 97 years in Adams County, “is due to a team always coming together to move the organization forward and supports its mission,” according to the release.
Lilley will keep her passion and focus on the YWCA mission and Adams County community as the nonprofit starts another search for a new executive director, according to the release. Officials said the board of directors is meeting later this month to discuss future options.
Founded in Lincoln Square in 1929, the YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County has its headquarters on Fairfield Road, including a childcare center, aquatics center, and fitness center. The nonprofit also operates a childcare center in the Adams Commerce Center.
An attempt to reach Green for comment was unsuccessful Monday.
