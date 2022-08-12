Grant helps fund new visitor center
Buy Now

Main Street Gettysburg Board Chair Timbrel Wallace, left, and Office Administrator Wendy Flax present a ceremonial check for $12,000 during Monday’s borough council meeting. The grant from the Robert C. Hoffman Charitable Endowment Trust was earmarked for a proposed visitor welcome center on Baltimore Street. (Jim Hale/Gettysburg Times)

The Gettysburg Borough Council received $12,000 in grant funding toward a proposed downtown visitor welcome center with public restrooms.

Representatives of Main Street Gettysburg (MSG) presented an oversized ceremonial check Monday during the council’s regular meeting.

 

