The Gettysburg Borough Council received $12,000 in grant funding toward a proposed downtown visitor welcome center with public restrooms.
Representatives of Main Street Gettysburg (MSG) presented an oversized ceremonial check Monday during the council’s regular meeting.
The funding came from the local Robert C. Hoffman Charitable Endowment Trust, said Timbrel Wallace, board chair of MSG, a nonprofit organization that acts as the borough’s economic development arm.
The money is “another step forward” for the proposed approximately $1.5 million facility, said Wallace, who was accompanied by MSG Office Administrator Wendy Flax.
The funds are earmarked to assist with architecture and design services, Wallace said.
The proposed center would be located at 340 Baltimore St. and could house handicapped-accessible restrooms, a community meeting room, and an information center for visitors.
Tim Shields donated the site, which includes a dilapidated 1880s house that would be demolished. Shields is president of FutureStake Inc., which owns the Gettysburg Heritage Center at 297 Steinwehr Ave.
In other business, the council:
• Without discussion or dissent approved a new four-year collective bargaining agreement with non-uniformed borough employees starting Jan. 1. The employees are represented by Teamsters Local 776. After the meeting, council President Wesley Heyser and Borough Manager Charles Gable declined to provide details of the agreement, saying they did not want to affect ongoing negotiations with borough police officers, who are also represented by Local 776. Regarding the non-uniformed contract, Heyser said the borough “took steps to remain competitive” in a tight labor market.
• Unanimously granted a “certificate of appropriateness” for plans to “complete the traditional façade” at 12 Chambersburg St. The borough Historic Architectural Review Board recommended the certificate, which is required for projects in the historic district. The petitioner, Open Minds Inc., plans “a new arched stone entrance door and a new arched stone window” to “create a more formal entrance way and cohesive look that is similar to the Lincoln Square façade,” according to the meeting’s agenda.
• Directed the borough’s attorney to prepare a proposed ordinance that would provide property and earned income tax credits for active volunteer members of the Gettysburg Fire Department, as permitted under state law. Heyser, himself a volunteer firefighter, abstained from voting, but said the measure would give volunteers an incentive to reside in the borough. Council member Matt Moon said it is fitting to recognize those who “put it all on the line for their neighbors,”
• Congratulated Borough Secretary and Assistant Borough Manager Sara Stull for 33 years of service to the borough so far.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.