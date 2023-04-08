Adams County officials are continuing to fight against the opioid epidemic.
Officials have opted to participate in a second round of national opioid settlements.
Commissioners voted on the motion to participate as a political subdivision and litigating subdivision in five settlement agreements with Teva, Allergan, CVS, Walgreens, and Walmart.
The settlement amounts will depend on the participation rate of political subdivisions, according to Adams County Solicitor Molly Mudd.
County Administrator Steve Nevada said there is no cost to the county for participating and opting into the second round.
This second wave of settlements is now targeting the retail sellers, according to Mudd.
The first round included distributors, Mudd said.
Adams County commissioners previously approved a settlement in December 2021 with McKesson, Cardinal, and AmerisourceBergen, the nation’s three major pharmaceutical distributors, and manufacturer Janssen Pharmaceuticals, which is the parent company of Johnson & Johnson.
Adams County joined the lawsuit as a county and as a litigating subdivision, according to Mudd.
It is receiving $2.3 million as a county and $695,000 as a litigating subdivision.
The $26 billion global settlement will bring more than $1 billion to Pennsylvania, according to a press release from Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s office.
Those funds will be distributed as follows: 15 percent to the state; 70 percent to counties; and 15 percent to litigating subdivisions.
The funds must be used for opioid addiction treatment and prevention, officials said.
Counties can use it for a wide range of services ranging from supporting people who are in treatment and recovery to putting money into leadership and training or purchasing Naloxone, the opioid overdose reversal drug known as Narcan, according to Mudd.
Commissioner Marty Qually said the county recently started receiving “final guidance on the first round.”
“We are consulting with community partners right now,” Qually said. “Soon, we should have a plan on how to use these funds for both waves.”
Qually credited Mudd for her work in encouraging county officials to participate in the first round as a litigating county, as priority was given to those counties.
Most of the litigating counties were larger than Adams County, according to Qually.
Between 1999 and 2019, nearly 500,000 people died from overdoses involving prescription or illicit opioids, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Drug overdose deaths climbed 16 percent in 2020, to 5,172, in Pennsylvania, according to the CDC.
In 2021, Adams County saw 17 overdose deaths, 14 of which involved heroin and fentanyl, according to Adams County Coroner Pat Felix.
The county had 20 fatal overdoses in 2020 with 13 of those involving heroin and fentanyl, Felix said.
In comparison, the county saw nine fatal overdoses in 2015, which nearly doubled during the ensuing six years, according to Gettysburg Times archives.
Adams County recorded six overdose deaths in 2022 and one so far this year, Felix said.
