Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing teenager from Hamiltonban Township.
Liam Chase Warner, 13, was last seen outside his home at 20 Second Street, Hamiltonban Township, according to police. He was reported to be missing at 10:05 p.m., Tuesday.
Warner is described as a white male, 4 foot 2 inches tall, approximately 65 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a red and black coat, dark blue jeans and blue tennis shoes.
Police said an extensive search of the area near his home yielded negative results.
Anyone with information on Warner's whereabouts should contact police at 717-334-8111.
