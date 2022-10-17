Fines were imposed on a Littlestown-area man from whom state game wardens seized a juvenile kangaroo last month.
Cole Williams, 19, pleaded guilty Oct. 4 to three summary counts of unlawful importation of wildlife and two counts of summary counts of failing to acquire required permits, according to magisterial dockets.
He was fined $200 for each count plus costs, according to the dockets.
Wardens executed a search warrant Sept. 12 and found the kangaroo “in good shape,” Pennsylvania Game Commission Southcentral Region Law Enforcement Supervisor Richard Danley Jr. said at the time.
No arrest occurred, he said last month.
Someone contacted the commission “after viewing a Facebook post for a kangaroo for sale,” according to the Pennsylvania Game Commission-Southcentral Region Facebook page. The post listed a price of $5,000, Danley said.
“The kangaroo was seized and taken to a properly licensed facility where it will be cared for,” according to the post.
“In Pennsylvania it is illegal to possess, import or sell exotic wildlife species without the proper permits. These laws are in place to protect the public as well as native wildlife species from the dangers and harm created by improper handling of these exotic species,” according to the post.
The animal is a gray kangaroo, which does not grow as large as the more dangerous red kangaroo, Danley said.
It is “very unusual” for wardens to deal with a kangaroo, he said.
