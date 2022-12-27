A cutting-edge tool was recently donated to the Adams County Technical Institute’s (ACTI) building trades program to give students more hands-on experience as they work toward becoming future artisans.

As part of its Investing in Youth Initiative, the Historic Gettysburg Adams County (HGAC) recently donated a worm-drive beam saw to the ACTI program.

Readers may contact Vanessa Sanders at vsanders@gettysburgtimes.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.