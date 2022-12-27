A cutting-edge tool was recently donated to the Adams County Technical Institute’s (ACTI) building trades program to give students more hands-on experience as they work toward becoming future artisans.
As part of its Investing in Youth Initiative, the Historic Gettysburg Adams County (HGAC) recently donated a worm-drive beam saw to the ACTI program.
After consulting with building trades instructor Dave Snyder, the HGAC determined donating a Big Foot saw would support its goal of preparing students for a timber framing career, according to Greg Kaufmann, who serves as the coordinator of the Investing in Youth Initiative and a member on the HGAC board of directors.
“It’s a tool they can add to the students’ certification list,” Kaufmann said.
Building trades students participate in a timber framing “learning lab” once a year through the partnership with HGAC.
For the day, students focus on historic preservation and restoration associated skills, learning from volunteer professional timber framers who donate their time to inspire future artisans, Kaufmann said.
Kaufmann noted that “one gap identified through these labs was the lack of a professional-grade saw in the trades’ workshop for timber framing work.”
“This prevented the students from becoming proficient on such a saw prior to the learning lab,” Kaufmann said.
“Consequently, the students spent precious lab time just becoming acquainted with the safe handling of the saw,” he said.
Now, students will feel better prepared and can focus on other aspects of the “learning lab,” whichtakes place at the restored George Spangler barn, which is owned by the Gettysburg Foundation, according to Kaufmann.
Snyder said the saw will help give students more exposure to preservation work and its importance.
“The best part is the partnerships we have developed along the way,” Snyder said.
Snyder pointed out that the “fantastic partnership” with the HGAC has helped students get more background with timber framing and masonry.
Snyder said this is the biggest saw they have at ACTI.
“It takes the education to the next level up,” said Keith Schultz, president of HGAC.
The Adams County Tech Prep Consortium, formed in 1995, became ACTI in 2020, with students attending from Bermudian Springs, Conewago Valley, Fairfield, Gettysburg, and Littlestown school districts.
ACTI offers hands-on learning opportunities for high school juniors and seniors through eight programs, including allied health, culinary arts, criminal justice, building trades, early learning, computer networking, diesel mechanics, and career connections.
The “learning lab” has a focus on juniors in the building trades program becasue the students are still in the process of narrowing down their career paths, according to Kaufmann.
“We need more people to come into the craft,” Kaufmann said.
“The current population of artisans is aging out. The replacement rate is not there. We are trying to get more youth involved,” he said.
Kaufmann said students recently learned of other career opportunities with the National Park Service during a presentation in October at the National Preservation Training Center in Frederick, Md.
