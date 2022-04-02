An autopsy determined an East Berlin man died of “multiple gunshot wounds,” according to the York County Coroner’s office.
John Baker, 48, was found deceased early Wednesday in the City of York, outdoors behind an address in the 300 block of West Philadelphia Street, according to a release issued Friday by the coroner’s office.
The autopsy, conducted Thursday at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown, determined the death was a “homicide,” according to the release.
Baker’s most recent address was in the 300 block of King Street in East Berlin, according to the release.
About 12:44 a.m. Wednesday, officers went to the Philadelphia Street location “for a reported shooting,” according to a York City Police Department release.
“Detectives responded to the scene and are investigating,” according to the police release.
“Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the York City Police Department,” according to the police release.
The department can be reached by emailing Detective Andrew Baez at abaez@yorkcity.org or by phoning the department tip line at 717-849-2204 or the department at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219, according to the release. Information can also be submitted at www.yorkcitypolice.com.
“Tips can always be anonymous,” according to the release.
