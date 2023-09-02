Both parents were charged Thursday in connection with the suffocation death of their child last year in Menallen Township, according to authorities.
Steven Becker was 8 months and 22 days old when his death was caused by “asphyxia due to overlay,” which refers to a child being underneath someone with whom they are “co-sleeping,” Adams County Coroner Pat Felix said.
Various drugs were allegedly found in the parents’ blood, according to an affidavit of probable cause, but drugs were not a direct cause of the child’s death, Felix said. Toxicological testing and an autopsy were performed, she said.
Ashley Ackerman, 30, and Brian Becker, 37, both of York, were each charged with three felony counts of endangering a child’s welfare, according to magisterial dockets.
Unsecured bail was set at $25,000 for each, according to the dockets.
Responding to a report of a young child “in cardiac arrest,” Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) were dispatched to a residence on Aspers North Road at approximately 3:42 a.m. on Dec. 9, 2022, according to an affidavit filed Thursday by PSP Trooper Matthew Hochberg. He filed separate but nearly identical affidavits, for each parent.
“Medical personnel advised responding Troopers that the child had passed away,” according to an affidavit. When Hochberg arrived, the child “was lying on the dining room table and was wrapped in a white blanket by responding medical personnel,” according to an affidavit.
The parents allegedly said they had traveled from Florida to Pennsylvania by train the previous day and were brought to their friend’s residence, where they slept in the living room after placing the child “near the foot of the bed,” according to an affidavit.
Ackerman allegedly said “she woke up to go to the methadone clinic” about 3:30 a.m. and was attempting to change the child’s diaper “when she found him to be deceased,” according to an affidavit.
She allegedly said the child “was stuck in between the pillow and Becker’s right shoulder which was near the top of the bed,” according to an affidavit.
It allegedly “appeared Ackerman and Becker were under the influence, at the time, of an unknown substance but suspected to be narcotics” and drug paraphernalia was allegedly “located on the bed,” according to an affidavit.
Ackerman allegedly recounted a long history of drug use and claimed she “has been sober” since giving birth to a son three years ago, but also that she took fentanyl before boarding the train, according to an affidavit.
She allegedly “was a member of a methadone clinic in Florida and knew she was not going to have methadone on the train,” and allegedly said she used the fentanyl “to prevent herself from becoming sick due to her lack of methadone,” according to an affidavit.
Becker allegedly said he had “been sober for about eight of the months” during which the child was alive, but that he had been given drugs Dec. 1 at a hospital “due to a work injury,” according to an affidavit. He allegedly initially said he was given ketamine and morphine but allegedly changed his statement to say it was ketamine and fentanyl, and “he may also have marijuana in his system,” according to an affidavit.
Testing allegedly showed Ackerman’s blood contained methadone, EDDP, as well as fentanyl and norfentanyl, according to an affidavit.
Testing also allegedly showed Becker’s blood contained amphetamine, methamphetamine, methadone, fentanyl, norfentanyl, and THC, according to an affidavit.
Florida Department of Children and Families (DCF) records from February 2020 to March 2022 allegedly showed “Ackerman had been involved with DCF several time for concerns over drug use and general care issues with her children,” with Becker “having been interviewed or asked questions,” according to an affidavit.
In cellphone messages between Ackerman and Becker, “the majority of the conversations” were allegedly “in relation to drug use, the purchase of drugs and alcohol, and money,” and allegedly indicated they “had been using drugs daily” and were concerned about possibly “losing their children to DCF due to their drug use,” according to an affidavit.
The records from Florida, alleged admissions of past drug use, and blood test results all “exemplify the poor circumstance” in which the two parents allegedly placed their children, and their alleged “lack of ability to properly care for” the deceased and their “remaining children,” according to the affidavits.
