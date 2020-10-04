A second person has died as the result of a two-vehicle crash Sept. 18 on East Berlin Road (Pa. Route 234) just east of Gun Club Road in Huntington Township.
Stephen Miller, 78, of Middleburg, Pa., was declared dead of “multiple blunt force trauma” Thursday at 2:07 p.m. at WellSpan York Hospital, according to a news release issued by the York County Coroner’s Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.