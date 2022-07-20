Cumberland Township resident Paige Kriel felt fatigued, struggled to walk to classes, and lost the energy to play her viola last fall.
There were no answers during doctor visits when her health issues began in 2020.
Just two days before Christmas 2021, Paige’s condition took a turn for the worse. Following an emergency room visit, she was admitted to the hospital.
Doctors discovered a brain tumor. Four days later, the 20-year-old was undergoing neurosurgery at York Hospital, unsure of the journey before her.
About 60 percent of the tumor was able to be extracted, but the Kriel family learned Paige had a rare form of cancer, known as Langerhans cell histiocytosis (LCH).
On Valentine’s Day, Paige said she started chemotherapy treatment at Johns Hopkins. At the beginning of June, she finished six cycles of chemotherapy.
“Paige has been responding well to the chemotherapy,” said her father Dan, noting that two other minor tumors were discovered and responded positively to the treatment.
As a result of the brain tumor, Paige has other health conditions she will face for the rest of her life, Dan said.
Paige will pick up her viola again to play at the Gettysburg Chamber Orchestra (GCO) Benefit Concert this Sunday at 3 p.m. at the United Lutheran Seminary Chapel.
All proceeds from the concert will go to the Kriel family to help defray the medical and travel costs, according to Norman Nunamaker, GSO director.
“I am very grateful for the orchestra,” Paige said. “Some of the members I have known my whole life.”
Paige’s mother, Krista, has been a member of the GSO since its inception in 1997, said Nunamaker.
“When my wife and I formed this orchestra 26 years ago, this became an important part of our lives,” Nunamaker said. “Krista has been with us from the very beginning. We thought this would be a very good way to bring attention to their situation.”
The orchestra will perform three short works of Mozart, Corelli, and Elgar, Nunamaker said.
Paige said she has never performed with the GSO, but she has heard and played the music in the past.
“Some of those members are like family to me,” Paige said. “I am excited for the opportunity to play with them.”
Paige, a 2020 graduate of Gettysburg Area High School, earned a scholarship to West Virginia University, where she spent three semesters studying music education prior to being diagnosed with LCH.
At Gettysburg Area High School, she played both violin and viola in the orchestra, sang in the choir, and interned with the elementary and middle school orchestras. She also played with the Harrisburg Youth Symphony and Gettysburg College Orchestra while still in high school.
Paige studied viola with Dr. Adam Cordle, a former Gettysburg College professor, West Virginia University Associate Professor Andrea Houde, and most recently with Lori Zeshonsky, a violinist and instructor.
Paige said she still is determined to continue her music studies.
“Paige has had a passion for music her whole life,” Dan said. “Recently, she has become more interested in learning music therapy.”
While at Johns Hopkins, Paige said it was “a beautiful thing to watch” the music therapist play for children there.
Paige is being treated at the pediatric oncology unit, even as a 20-year-old, Dan said. They have met “some amazing families going through difficult things,” Dan said.
“It opened our eyes to a whole different world we didn’t have interaction with before,” said Dan. “It’s a world with suffering, a lot of celebration, and a lot of love.”
Through the ups and downs, Dan said they have learned to live out each day and get through it one day at a time.
When Paige first came home from the hospital in January, the family received numerous cards in the mail with encouragement and support.
“I definitely feel like throughout this whole journey I’ve seen support from so many people,” Paige said. “People have been willing to reach out a hand, whether it be sending us gifts or just saying ‘I am praying for you.’ Just saying that means so much to me.”
Paige said she was shocked to see support even from people she didn’t know.
The Kriel family created a digital journal for people to follow on caringbridge.org under “Paige Kriel.”
People from across the country have shown their interest and support, commenting on their blog posts, said Paige.
“I am very, very grateful for all those people no matter who you are,” said Paige.
While no tickets are being sold to the concert Sunday, there will be a free-will collection for the family; checks can be made payable to the Gettysburg Chamber Orchestra. For those who cannot attend the event, donations can be sent to the Gettysburg Chamber Orchestra, 135 Knoxlyn Road, Gettysburg.
“I think we have just been amazed by the amount of community support throughout this whole journey since it began in late December,” Dan said. “It is very encouraging that we are not alone in this journey.”
