A Gettysburg man is accused of indecent assault of a child.
Hugo Avendano-Hernandez, 30, was held at Adams County Prison after he was unable to post bail, according to a magisterial docket.
The girl claimed Avendano-Hernandez assaulted her at her residence when she was between 8 and 11 years old, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed Thursday by Gettysburg Borough Police Detective Christopher Evans.
Police were dispatched to a residence in the borough Nov. 24, 2021, after which the child was interviewed at the Adams County Children’s Advocacy Center, according to the affidavit.
The girl claimed Avendano-Hernandez touched her inappropriately on a weekly basis and he caused her to touch his genitals while her parents were away, according to the affidavit.
She claimed he told her not to tell her parents and gave her money “not to tell,” according to the affidavit.
Avendano-Hernandez was charged with one felony count each of aggravated indecent assault of a child, aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault of a person under 13, and corrupting a minor, according to the affidavit.
He was also charged with a misdemeanor count of indecent exposure, according to the affidavit.
Cash bail was set at 10 percent of $25,000, according to the docket, which means the accused would have to post $2,500, but would be liable for the full amount if he were to violate bail conditions or fail to appear in court.
