A man is accused of having a toddler in a vehicle while allegedly driving under the influence and possessing a controlled substance Friday near York Springs.

Christophr Kokta, 38, of Mount Holly Springs, was charged with a felony count of endangering a child’s welfare; one misdemeanor count each of possessing a controlled substance, possessing drug paraphernalia, and driving under the influence; and one summary count each of driving with a suspended license, a vehicle lighting violation, improper display of vehicle registration, a lane violation, careless driving, and failing to carry registration, according to a magisterial docket.

 

