A man is accused of having a toddler in a vehicle while allegedly driving under the influence and possessing a controlled substance Friday near York Springs.
Christophr Kokta, 38, of Mount Holly Springs, was charged with a felony count of endangering a child’s welfare; one misdemeanor count each of possessing a controlled substance, possessing drug paraphernalia, and driving under the influence; and one summary count each of driving with a suspended license, a vehicle lighting violation, improper display of vehicle registration, a lane violation, careless driving, and failing to carry registration, according to a magisterial docket.
He was held at Adams County Prison unable to post $5,000 cash bail, according to the docket.
Pennsylvania State Trooper Jeffrey Allen was on patrol about 1 a.m. Friday when he saw a pickup truck allegedly “touch and cross the double yellow line three times” while having an inoperative center brake light, according to his affidavit of probable cause.
Allen conducted a traffic stop at Carlisle Pike (Pa. Route 94) and Quaker Church Road in Huntington Township, where he alleged Kokta showed signs of impairment, leading to a search, according to the affidavit.
An empty hard seltzer can was in the car and “a yellow and green pill containing a white powdery substance” was in a pants pocket, information in the affidavit alleges.
Records showed Kokta’s Pennsylvania driver license was suspended and the vehicle’s temporary Virginia registration expired nearly a year ago, according to the affidavit.
Kokta allegedly refused to submit to have blood drawn for testing, and the child was released to a family member at the scene, according to the affidavit.
A prelininary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Christopher Snyder is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 13, at 11 a.m., according to the docket.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.