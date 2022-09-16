Short-term “vacation rentals,” such as those booked online via Airbnb, will be limited to one per property in Gettysburg, the borough council decided Monday.
Without dissent, members voted to amend the zoning ordinance to impose the limit and clarify regulations applicable to other types of lodging businesses.
A man whose company had hoped to buy a duplex for vacation rentals challenged the limit, calling it “short-sighted.”
The limit will have “a negative impact on little investors like us,” said Ben Sites of GC Solutions of Chambersburg.
Denying small businesses the ability to offer “home away from home” experiences will reduce the “quantity” and “quality” of visitors, Sites said during the regular meeting’s public comment period.
The borough’s housing stock is being bought by investors, with entire buildings now devoted to vacation rentals, said Matt Moon, councilman.
Only a “finite amount of housing” is available in the borough, and little of it is affordable for the 40 percent or more borough residents who are low-income, Moon said.
After hearing about the matter from constituents, the council acted in “direct response to the needs of our community,” which must be the council’s “first concern,” Moon said.
Outside the meeting, Sites said he understood the council’s reasoning, but he wished the ordinance would allow exceptions where appropriate.
Sites’ company will now not buy the property on Middle Street, he said. Sites’ business partner Daniel Foy was also present.
The amendment, which took effect on enactment, also defines bed and breakfasts as having 10 or fewer rooms and requires they be operated by a resident of the property.
It also defines an inn as having 20 or fewer rooms and requires the operator to reside within 10 miles of the site or provide onsite staff “at all times when guests are present.”
Also Monday, the council ratified recommendations by the borough Historic Architectural Review Board to grant “certificates of appropriateness” required for projects including: 225 York St., Gettysburg Sunoco Mini Mart, Ravi Singh, lighting fixtures; 100 Baltimore St., Curt Grim, install new replacement wood windows; 404 Baltimore St., M. Glatfelter, Mr. G’s Ice Cream, replace roof; 29 Hanover St., Dean Harner, replace roof; 163 York St., Twin Bridges Farm, demolish the portico above Open Minds’ side entrance due to bricks separating from the building and restore the wall face with stucco.
In other business:
• No members of the public spoke during a hearing on plans to use $129,094 in federal Community Development Block Grant funds to widen sidewalks and add lighting, trees, and other improvements on North Washington Street between Chambersburg Street and Constitution Avenue. Sidewalks narrowed to two feet in some places by porches and trees would be brought into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, officials said.
• During the meeting’s public comment period, Muhammad Ashraf, owner of City Mart at 150 Carlisle St., charged that borough officials have done too little to facilitate his proposal to build a hotel and retail space on the site. Ordinance requirements that would push parking primarily to rear of the property are problematic and a hindrance to small business development, he said.
• Planning continues for this year’s downtown Halloween parade, presented by the Gettysburg Trading Post and Businesswomen Influencing Gettysburg (BIG). Forty-three participants have registered so far compared to 65 last year, with an expected total of 100 this year, BIG Chair Heather Laughman said. The event is to step off at 7:15 p.m. Oct. 25, with a rain date of Oct. 27, she said. Information is on the Gettysburg Halloween Parade Facebook page.
• Other utilities have not switched their lines to approximately eight new Met-Ed poles on Middle, High, and Washington streets and at other locations, borough Public Works Director Robert Harbaugh said. As a result, Met-Ed has not been able to remove the old poles, some of which are unsafe, Harbaugh said. The council authorized its attorney, Harold Eastman, to write letters to the other utilities.
• Targeted speeding enforcement on West Middle and Hay streets yielded nine citations and two warnings in only four hours divided between two days, Police Chief Robert Glenny said. More targeted enforcement is planned at various locations, he said.
• A station where bicyclists can complete basic maintenance such as pumping up tires has been installed on the trail in the Gettysburg Recreation Park, said Patricia Lawson, the council’s liaison to Healthy Adams Bicycle/Pedestrian Inc.
• Rev. Caleb McClure of Gettysburg Presbyterian Church was appointed to the borough Human Relations Commission (HRC) to fill the term of Pastor Jay Eckman of Christ Lutheran Church. The term expires April 15, 2024. The commission facilitates mediation of alleged discrimination involving employment, housing, and public accommodations. The borough ordinance creating the commission allows the council, in making appointments, to “provide due consideration to an individual from the Gettysburg Ministerium of Churches.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.