Short-term “vacation rentals,” such as those booked online via Airbnb, will be limited to one per property in Gettysburg, the borough council decided Monday.

Without dissent, members voted to amend the zoning ordinance to impose the limit and clarify regulations applicable to other types of lodging businesses.

 

