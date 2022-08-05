A second suspect in an assault last week in Gettysburg appeared before a magisterial district judge Thursday.
Trenton Howard, 20, of Gettysburg, “turned himself in” at the Adams County Human Services Building, 525 Boyds School Road, where Magisterial District Judge Mark Beauchat conducted a preliminary arraignment, said Howard’s attorney, Paul Royer of the Mooney Law firm in Gettysburg.
Beauchat set $5,000 unsecured bail, according to a docket, meaning Howard had to post no money.
The other suspect, Taylor Rojo, 21, of Gettysburg, turned himself in to Adams County probation personnel late Wednesday morning, according to Gettysburg Police Chief Robert Glenny. Rojo was held at Adams County Prison after he could not post $25,000 cash bail, also set Thursday by Beauchat, according to a docket.
The two are accused of beating a man about 1:50 a.m. Friday in the shared front door area of 26-28 Carlisle St., in front of the Flying Bull Saloon, according to nearly identical affidavits of probable cause filed in the two suspects’ cases by borough Detective Christopher Evans.
An man told police he suffered a broken nose and other injuries, and claimed he had a “heated” encounter earlier in the day with his neighbor, Howard, according to the affidavits.
Surveillance videos from neighboring businesses showed a person being beaten by men allegedly matching the “height, weight, and complexion” of the suspects, according to the affidavits.
The affidavits identify the suspects as roommates in an apartment at 22 Carlisle St.
A person claimed to have spoken with Rojo in the alley behind his and Howard’s residence, where Rojo allegedly said they planned to beat the man “over personal issues,” according to the affidavits.
The person claimed Howard “admitted his involvement” in a phone call and text messages, according to the affidavits.
Howard was interviewed at the police station soon after the incident and “denied any involvement,” according to the affidavits.
After the assault, borough police issued a request for anyone with information to contact authorities.
“A lot of folks” responded, and police were “still pursuing any leads” Wednesday, Glenny said then.
Rojo was charged with a felony count of aggravated assault and two misdemeanor counts of simple assault, according to a docket.
Charges against Howard were the same, plus a misdemeanor count of terroristic threats, according to a docket.
