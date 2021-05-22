A Gettysburg man died as the result of a motorcycle crash early Friday on East Berlin Road (Pa. Route 234).
Jeremy Plank, 29, was westbound about one mile east of U.S. Route 15 when the 2005 Yamaha R6 struck a sign on the road’s north edge, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The motorcycle then slid into a mailbox and utility pole, police said.
