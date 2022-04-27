A grand opening celebration is planned Saturday for the Cumberland Village at Marsh Creek development in Cumberland Township.

J.A. Myers Homes of Hanover is the developer of the residential neighborhood, where the celebration is planned from 1 to 4 p.m. at 158 Fairplay Road.

The site is west of Herrs Ridge Road north of Pa. Route 116 (Fairfield Road) about 1.5 miles west of Gettysburg.

Plans include patio homes in the $300,000 range and single-family homes in the $400,000 range, according to the developer’s website, jamyershomes.com.

Forty-two lots are for traditional single-family homes, while 147 are for single-family detached patio homes, Cumberland Village at March Creek Community Sales Manager Monica Jordan said.

Buyers of single-family homes will own their third- to half-acre lots, while space around the patio homes will be owned and maintained by a homeowners association, Jordan said.

The patio homes are right for buyers who want to avoid lawn care and the like but do not want the expense of living in a development with numerous amenities such as swimming pools, she said.

At the same time, the development includes 29 centrally located acres for recreation. The developer is leaving that land as a blank slate for homeowners to fill in as they choose, for example with walking trails or a dog park, Jordan said.

The site is close enough to Gettysburg for convenience, but “far enough out to be a quiet rural area,” Jordan said

The community’s lifestyle “is going to be very enticing,” she said.

The location is across Herrs Ridge from the first phase of Cumberland Village, also developed by J.A. Myers Homes, she said.

Incentives offered

Lenders are to be onsite at Saturday’s event, where a limited-time closing cost incentive is being offered, Jordan said.

Lenders’ representatives will be inside homes that will be open for tours, and will be able to provide “instant pre-approvals” for potential buyers, she said.

Incentives will be offered that can be applied to closing or building costs, Jordan said. The incentives are $5,000 for a single-family home and $3,000 for a patio home, she said.

Drawings are planned for those who attend, with prizes including a $200 gift card and a Ring doorbell, she said.

A wide array of standard home features range from granite countertops and raised bathroom vanities to energy-efficient windows and 2-by-6 exterior construction, according to the website.

Other information, including a site map, model floor plans, and more, is available on the website.

Jordan can be reached at 717-292-8880 or by email or text message via the website. Information is also available at 717-225-1870.

“J.A. Myers neighborhoods dot the landscape of Franklin, Adams and York counties,” and “J.A. Myers homes can be found on private lots in both Pennsylvania and Maryland, from Baltimore to Dillsburg and beyond,” according to the website.

The company has been “building new homes and neighborhoods since 1973,” according to the website.

Excavation began at Cumberland Village at Marsh Creek in the summer of 2021, and home construction was under way by fall last year, Jordan said. The first residents moved in in March this year, she said.