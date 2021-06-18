Equipment sits idle while in the background construction workers appear to confer at the Heidlersburg Road (state Route 234) bridge replacement site late Thursday afternoon. The road is closed to through traffic with a detour utilizing several other state routes. The project, which is expected to take 50 days to complete, began in late May.
Work is progressing on the Heidlersburg Road bridge replacement project east of Biglerville.
Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is nearly a month into the anticipated 50-day replacement project, which began near the end of May on the Route 234 bridge between Rupp and School House roads in Tyrone Township.
