The Adams County Transportation Planning Organization (ACTPO) had a wide focus during its meeting Wednesday from a county bridge presentation to the approval of an agreement with a neighboring transportation organization.
Adams County historic metal truss bridges were the center of Senior Bridge Engineer William Cameron’s presentation at ACTPO.
Cameron talked about the success of the Rhodes Mill bridge rehabilitation, added by ACTPO to the Transportation Improvement Program in 2017 with work completed in 2022.
County officials won the 2022 Road and Bridge Safety Improvement Award presented by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania for the rehabilitation of Rhodes Mill Bridge over Middle Creek on Shorb Mill Road in Freedom Township.
The county’s bridge contractor, Pennoni, rehabilitated the historic single-span pony trusses, painted the bridge, installed concrete and stone masonry abutments, and replaced the bridge’s timber deck, Cameron said.
The total cost of $654,000 was lower than that of a bridge replacement, he said.
Built in 1905, the small polygonal Warren pony truss bridge is bordered with stone sidewalls, according to county officials.
During the presentation, Cameron said the Zeigler Mill Bridge over Conewago Creek on B & F Road in Butler Township is also in need of rehabilitation.
Adams County officials met with PennDOT and the Pennsylvania State Historic Preservation Office, according to Cameron. There’s a statewide reserve of federal funds set aside from the transportation secretary’s discretionary funding, Cameron said.
“The goal of the program is to promote the rehabilitation of historic metal truss bridges for continued vehicular use,” Cameron said.
The next step for the bridge is at the committee level, looking for federal funding options to assist, he said.
During the meeting, ACTPO approved an agreement with York Area Metropolitan Planning Organization since the entities share the Hanover urbanized area (UA), which received Carbon Reduction Program (CRP) funding.
ACTPO officially became a Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) in 2013 following the expansion of the Hanover UA into Adams County, according to county officials.
After the 2010 census, there was a decision in 2013 that “each MPO would be responsible for all required planning functions for the portion of the Hanover UA in each county,” according to Andrew Merkel, assistant director and comprehensive planning manager in the Adams County Office of Planning and Development.
The agreement further outlines that the Hanover UA, defined by the 2010 census, extends into Adams County along the U.S. Route 30 corridor and includes part or all of Abbottstown, New Oxford, and Gettysburg boroughs.
“At the time, there were no funding programs that allocated funds specifically to UA with less than 200,000 in population,” Merkel said. “As a result, no formal agreement was adopted to codify this arrangement.”
The CRP was among programs included in the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, also known as the bipartisan infrastructure law, signed on Nov. 15, 2021, according to Merkel.
CRP funding has been allocated to all UAs including those with populations between 50,000 and 200,000, Merkel said. The total funding allocation for the Hanover UA is $898,000, which includes $348,000 for 2023, $179,000 for 2024, $183,000 for 2025, and $186,000 for 2026.
Now with this funding, Merkel said a formal agreement on the handling of the monies and other planning processes was necessary.
Representatives from YAMPO said the agreement is up for a vote at their Feb. 23 meeting.
ACTPO also selected current officers to continue their roles for 2023. Bob Gordon, Hamiltonban Township supervisor, was selected as chair, and David Laughman, Arendtsville mayor, as vice-chair.
ACTPO “prioritizes and allocates federal, state, and local transportation funds for roads, bridges, bicycle/pedestrian safety, and public transit,” according to the county website.
