Two future Amblebrook homeowners warned Straban supervisors during their recent meeting they are getting neither high quality housing nor good performance from their building inspection service.

Dale Graves and Dianna Moy produced more than 30 pages of documented notes, photographs and copies of inspections and stop orders related to the construction of their future home at 326 Rustic Wood Drive in Amblebrook.

John Spangler may be contacted at jrspanglerjr@outlook.com.

