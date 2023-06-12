A Taneytown, Md., man died early Friday in a motorcycle crash on Frederick Pike (Pa. Route 194).
John Burgan, 41, was declared dead at the scene, Adams County Chief Deputy Coroner Francis Dutrow said.
Littlestown Police were behind Burgan as the 2013 Harley-Davidson Road King he was driving traveled south through the borough “at a high rate of speed,” according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP).
A short distance outside the borough in Germany Township, borough police saw him “attempting to negotiate a left curve” before running off the road and striking a utility pole and a mailbox, according to state police.
An autopsy Monday at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown determined the cause of death was “blunt force trauma,” Dutrow said. Samples were obtained for routine toxicological testing, he said.
Authorities were dispatched at 12:38 a.m. and the emergency call was completed at 4:57 a.m., according to the Adams County Department of Emergency Services (ACDES).
Whether Burgan wore a helmet remained under investigation, Dutrow said Monday.
In addition to state and borough police and the coroner’s office, agencies dispatched were the Alpha, Barlow, Southeastern Adams, and Taneytown fire companies and Community Life Team emergency personnel.
