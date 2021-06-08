A cloud of black smoke was visible from the intersection of U.S. Routes 30 and 15 about 8:45 a.m, Monday. Within minutes, it filled the entire sky.

Emergency crews from every corner of Adams and neighboring counties quickly descended upon the blaze at Consolidated Scrap Resources, 2230 York Road, Straban Township. Route 30 (York Road) was shut down in both directions and train traffic on a nearby railway was halted.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.