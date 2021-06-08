Above, a huge claw was used to separate the material in the scrapyard on Monday. The claw picked up large pieces of metal and the firefighters sprayed it with water. Above right, Tower 6 from Emmitsburg was one of three trucks used to battle the scrap yard blaze Monday. At left, plenty of water was on hand to keep the firefighters well hydrated as they battled the blaze.
A cloud of black smoke was visible from the intersection of U.S. Routes 30 and 15 about 8:45 a.m, Monday. Within minutes, it filled the entire sky.
Emergency crews from every corner of Adams and neighboring counties quickly descended upon the blaze at Consolidated Scrap Resources, 2230 York Road, Straban Township. Route 30 (York Road) was shut down in both directions and train traffic on a nearby railway was halted.
